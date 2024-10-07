Lane Kiffin Finds New Way to Win vs. South Carolina | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Ole Miss figuring a very important thing out in the 27-3 rout of South Carolina. Even though this is a Lane Kiffin team with a ton of weapons, the path to maximizing what this team can do is through this dominant defense.
The first half was the Ole Miss football we have come to expect, but going for it in minus territory resulted in the Gamecocks only points. That led to a second half about protecting that defense and not necessarily caring if you scored again, though they wanted to. The result was a football game better suited for Alabama 2012 that felt like 50-3, but it was 27-3.
This week, the defense will need to continue its ascent leading the nation in sacks but going against an LSU Tigers team that will absolutely score in Death Valley Saturday night. Ole Miss might be without Tre Harris who went out in the second quarter, and Henry Parrish and Matt Jones took knocks as well. The number of weapons that this offense has will be tested, but Jaxson Dart has been a little off over the last two weeks. Him getting off the mat against a defense that will be far less than Kentucky or South Carolina will be key.
In our final segment of the day, we look at the betting lines for Week 7 in the SEC and talk about the crazy weekend that was before looking forward to the LSU Tigers.
Remember Saturdays Game vs LSU is a Wear Red game
