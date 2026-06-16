Ole Miss Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Staying, Who's Leaving, Who's Been Added

Ole Miss Baseball saw its season end at the 2026 College World Series. It was a short stint in Omaha as the Rebels lost 6-2 in the opening game against North Carolina and were eliminated by Troy in a 12-8 defeat.

Regardless, it was still a successful season for Mike Bianco's group. They finished with a 41-23 record, won the Lincoln regional, and defeated Auburn in the super regional. While many were hoping for a repeat of 2022's national championship, it turned out to be a successful year.

Now, it's time to look ahead to 2027. Let's take a look at what's happening around the transfer portal and who is coming in or leaving Oxford.

Who's Staying

With the Rebels' season just coming to a close, there is still uncertainty about the future of the roster. This will be updated as the offseason progresses.

Who's Been Added to Ole Miss

Mavrick Rizzy 48, The LSU Tigers take on Little Rock in game 6 of the 2025 NCAA Div 1 Regional Baseball Championship at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. . Sunday, June 1, 2025. SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rebels have made several additions through the transfer portal and more should be on the way.

June 12th: 1B Trey Hawsey (Louisiana Tech)

Hawsey announced his commitment to Ole Miss on social media. He was a starter with the Bulldogs and slashed .329/.412/.584 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs. He brings a lot of power and a high on-base percentage, which will be valuable for the Rebels. Hawsey still has two years left of eligibility and will be an excellent replacement for Will Furniss.

June 12th: Pitcher Brent Stukes (South Carolina Upstate)

Stukes announced his commitment on the same day as Hawsey. He made 16 starts last season and posted a 5.65 ERA over 78 innings pitched. He features a fastball, cutter, slider, and changeup. One potential setback is his control. Stukes walked 39 batters and struck out 56, so hopefully he cleans sthat up in Oxford.

June 15th: Pitcher Mavrick Rizy (LSU)

The Rebels added more depth to the pitching staff with the addition of Mavrick Rizy. He spent two seasons with LSU. Rizy is a towering 6'9" righty with an overpowering fastball in the high 90's. He made 20 appearances out of the bullpen in 2026 and posted a 4.22 ERA.

In high school, he was named the best player in the state of Massachusetts, according to Perfect Game. As with Stukes, an area of improvement is his control. He walked 38 batters over two seasons. Rizy should be a high-leverage reliever for Mike Bianco.

Who's Leaving

June 1st: Pitcher Blake Illitch

The freshman will enter the transfer portal with four years left of eligibility. The Rebels could overhaul a lot of their pitching staff. Taylor Rabe and Cade Townsend are prime candidates for the MLB draft, but they could return to Ole Miss for another season.

The seniors include Furniss, Collin Reuter, Judd Utermark, Landon Waters, Marko Sipila, Daniel Pacella, and Tristan Bissetta.

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