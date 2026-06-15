Ole Miss Baseball Lands Transfer Portal Prospect Mavrick Rizy From Arch Rival LSU

In the depths of a hard-fought loss against the Troy Trojans in the College World Series, the Ole Miss Rebels received good news.

LSU Tigers right-handed pitcher Mavrick Rizy, who entered the transfer portal after the end of the season, committed to the Rebels on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Rizy Spent the last two seasons with LSU, becoming a standout relief pitcher, assisting the Tigers in three postseason appearances from the bullpen to bring LSU to their eighth national championship in 2025.

Who is Mavrick Rizy?

Worcester Academy pitcher Mavrick Rizy during the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The upcoming junior is known for his size, standing at 6’9” and weighing 251 pounds. His size contributes to his ability to throw a harder fastball with a steep downhill plane.

He came into college ranked the No. 1 player in Massachusetts by Perfect Game. In 2025, he kept his name on lists, ranking No. 36 in the Perfect Game Top 75 College Freshmen.

The former LSU relief pitcher has a strong understanding of the SEC, a power fastball, and unique upside, making him one of the most attractive players in the transfer portal.

Elite Stats

In 2025, as a freshman, he made a team-high 24 relief appearances on the mound, accumulating a 4.74 ERA in 24.2 innings with 19 walks, 29 strikeouts, and a .237 opponent batting average.

In the high-pressure 2025 NCAA tournament play, he threw two scoreless innings. In the Regional against Little Rock, he pitched a scoreless inning with no hits, no walks, and two strikeouts. In the Super Regional game, he pitched a scoreless inning, allowing the West Virginia Mountaineers one hit with no walks and one K.

Team USA pitcher Mavrick Rizy during a 17U baseball game at Gene Autry Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

He finished the 2026 season with a 4.22 ERA and threw 55% of pitches for strikes. During the season, he had 20 appearances, 21.1 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts, 19 walks, and only 18 hits allowed, for a .228 opponent average.

Combined throughout his two seasons with 44 appearances, he tallied up an ERA of 4.50, allowing only 40 hits, 27 runs, two home runs, and 57 strikeouts.

What impact will he make on the Rebels?

Rizy fits right into the mold that pitching coach Carl Lafferty has worked so hard to develop. He has a high-upside arm with SEC experience and needs refinement instead of an entire new build, making him an ideal candidate for the Rebels.

His exceptional relief ability will improve Ole Miss's performance, ensuring consistent success throughout games, particularly during high-pressure or conference matchups.

Mavrick Rizy, The LSU Tigers take on Little Rock in game 6 of the 2025 NCAA Div 1 Regional Baseball Championship | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rizy has obvious talent; the next question is whether his development will lead him back to the bullpen or into a major weekend contributor role.

The Rebels have a bright season ahead of them, and Rizy can play a key role.

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