Ole Miss Rebels Softball Officially Signs Division II National Player of the Year
OXFORD, Miss. – Head coach Jamie Trachsel and the Ole Miss softball program have made another splash in the transfer portal, signing NFCA Division II National Player of the Year Emilee Boyer as a transfer.
Boyer joins the Rebels after three seasons at West Texas A&M and will have one season of eligibility remaining.
A native of Harrisburg, S.D., Boyer developed a reputation as a dominant force at the Division II level, hitting .363 with 54 home runs and 197 RBI over three seasons, while going 69-10 with a 2.39 ERA over 454.2 innings pitched.
Her 2025 campaign was particularly impactful, as Boyer surged to a .467 batting average, while hitting 22 home runs and 90 RBI over 64 games.
In the circle, Boyer was equally as impressive, going 28-4 with a 2.40 ERA over 183.2 innings pitched. Her 22 home runs, 90 RBI and .947 slugging percentage led all of Division II, while her .584 on base percentage ranked fourth.
In addition, Boyer also ranked fifth in the nation in wins and in the top-15 in starts (33), appearances (40) and strikeout to walk ratio (4.63).
Boyer's award cabinet has filled up quickly, culminating in her NFCA National Player of the Year honor in 2025.
Boyer is a two-time NFCA and D2CCA All-American, a finalist for the 2025 CWSA Division II Honda Women's Athlete of the Year, the 2025 Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Year and Player of the Year and the 2025 D2CCA South Central Pitcher and Player of the Year among countless honors.
A two-way star, Boyer follows a trend of development of similar student-athletes under Trachsel and will join fellow transfer Hope Jenkins as a key two-way piece in 2026.
Notably, Aliyah Binford thrived in a similar role in 2025, earning All-Tournament team honors at the Women's College World Series to headline a record-breaking campaign as a Rebel.
Boyer adds to a dynamic transfer class of Cassie Reasner (Kentucky), Hope Jenkins (UConn), Laylonna Applin (Angelo State), Kennedy Bunker (Fresno State), Kyra Aycock (Oklahoma State), Sydney Shiller (Texas Tech), Makenna Bellaire (Florida), Cassidy Patterson (Nova Southeastern) and Liesl Osteen (UCLA). Additionally, six incoming freshmen join the Rebels this fall, as they seek to reload after the program's first Women's College World Series run in 2025.
The Ole Miss Transfer Portal Update:
The Transfer Departures:
Miali Guachino – Pitcher *Oklahoma*
Jamie Mackay – Catcher *South Carolina*
Abby Herdon – Pitcher *Auburn*
Addison Duke – Outfielder *Arizona*
Tate Davis – Middle Infielder *South Carolina*
The Transfer Additions:
- Hope Jenkins – Pitcher/Utility (UConn)
- Cassie Reasner – Middle Infielder (Kentucky)
- Laylonna Applin – Infielder (Angelo State)
- Sydney Shiller – Outfielder (Texas Tech)
- Cassidy Patterson – Outfielder (Nova Southeastern)
- Kennedy Bunker – Catcher/1st Base (Fresno State)
- Makenna Bellaire – Catcher (Florida)
- Liesl Osteen – Outfielder (UCLA)
- Kyra Aycock – Pitcher (Oklahoma State)
- Emilee Boyer – Pitcher (West Texas A&M)
