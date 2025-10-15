Ole Miss Rebels Women's Tennis Cruising at the ITA Southern Regional To Begin Week
AUBURN, Ala. - Ole Miss women's tennis began its week by going a combined 13-4 at the ITA Southern Regional in Auburn, Alabama.
Owen Wilkinson was the only Rebel to compete in singles on Monday. Wilkinson played in the Qualifying Draw, where she could earn her way into the main singles bracket of the tournament. However, Wilkinson came up short.
Wilkinson would continue her day playing in the consolation bracket, facing off against Cleanne Pickel of Alabama State, and defeated her, 6-4, 7 (7)-6 (3).
With the Round of 64 in the main bracket beginning on Tuesday, freshman Riley Crowder played her first singles match of the weekend, but couldn't secure the match.
Crowder played Farah Assad from North Alabama in the consolation bracket, where she won, 6-2, 6-1. With the win, Crowder is set to play Rim Assenhaji from Alabama State in the next round of the consolation bracket.
Also participating in the Round of 64 in the main bracket was Ole Miss senior Emily Welker, who played Kenza Elakili of South Alabama. Welker defeated Elakili, 6-1, 6-0, to move on to the next round.
In the Round of 32 of the main draw, Welker faced off against Natalia Perez of Tulane. Welker would win, 6-2, 6-4, to move on to the Round of 16. Tomorrow, she will face Kenna Erickson of LSU at 9 a.m.
In the Round of 64 of the main draw, sophomore Brooklyn Olson defeated Sofia Sotelo Raya of Alabama A&M, 6-1, 6-0.
Olson then faced off against No. 117 Campbell Ricci of Tulane in the Round of 32. Olson defeated No. 117 Ricci, 6-2, 6-3, to move on to the Round of 16, where she will face Alice Battesti from Auburn tomorrow at 9 a.m.
Alicé Soulie played her first singles match of the week against Leena Metwally of Troy. She would win her Round of 64 match, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, to move on.
In the Round of 32, Soulie played Athina Pitta of Mississippi State. She defeated Pitta, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5. She will play Addison Lanton of LSU in the Round of 16 tomorrow at 9 a.m.
In the consolation bracket, Andrea Nova played Kristyna Damaskova of UAB and won, 6-2, 6-1. Tomorrow, she will play Natalia Fantini of Tulane in the next round of the consolation bracket.
In the doubles bracket on Monday, Ichino Horikawa and Alicé Soulie began their week in the Round of 64, facing Cristina Tchanichev and Jade Marie from South Alabama. They defeated Tchanichev and Marie, 8-0.
In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, the duo faced Hailey Robin Troup and Eleni Liakonis of Samford. They won, 8-6, to move on to the Round of 16. The pair will play Salome Fluri and Alexa Martinez Mendoza from McNeese tomorrow at 1 p.m.
Olson and Crowder also began their week playing in the Round of 64 on Monday. The pair played Emma Ansorge and Farah Assad of North Alabama, where they won, 8-6.
Olson and Crowder went on to play in the Round of 32 next versus Ana Hollweg and Elena Morales Dorantes of McNeese State. The Ole Miss duo defeated Hollweg and Dorantes, 8-4. Tomorrow, they will play Aneka Patel and Polina Ramenskaja from Jacksonville State at 1 p.m.
Nova and Welker had a bye in the Round of 64 in the main doubles bracket. Their first doubles match on Tuesday was against Leana Gomez and Erica Hagi of McNeese State. They pair defeated Gomez and Hagi, 8-3, and will move on to the Round of 16, where they will face Kenna Erickson and Florentine Dekkers of LSU tomorrow at 1 p.m.
Monday Results
Singles
Blanks (AA&M) def. Wilkinson (Ole Miss) 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-1
Wilkinson (Ole Miss) def. Pickel (AlaSt) 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)
Doubles
Horikawa and Soulie (Ole Miss) def. Tchanichev and Marie (USA) 8-0
Olson and Crowder (Ole Miss) def. Ansorge and Farah Assad (UNA) 8-6
Tuesday Results
Singles
Marginean (LSU) def. Crowder (Ole Miss), 6-4, 6-3
Crowder (Ole Miss) def. Assad (UNA), 6-2, 6-1
Welker (Ole Miss) def. Elakili (USA), 6-1, 6-0
Welker (Ole Miss) def. Perez (Tulane), 6-2, 6-4
Olson (Ole Miss) def. Sotelo Raya (AA&M), 6-1, 6-0
Olson (Ole Miss) def. No. 177 Ricci (Tulane), 6-2, 6-3
Artigas Taberner (Jax St.) def. Horikawa (Ole Miss), 1-6, 6-2, 7-5
Esposito (Auburn) def. Horikawa (Ole Miss), 6-2, 6-1
Soulie (Ole Miss) def. Metwally (Troy), 6-1, 4-6, 6-4
Soulie (Ole Miss) def. Pitta (MSU), 3-6, 6-1, 7-5
Doubles
Horikawa and Soulie (Ole Miss) def. Troup and Liakonis (Samford), 8-6
Olson and Crowder (Ole Miss) def. Hollweg and Morales Dorantes (McNeese), 8-4
Nova and Welker (Ole Miss) def. Gomez and Hagi (McNeese State), 8-3
