Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: ESPN College GameDay Heading to Athens
No. 4 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will hit the road to Athens (Ga.) in Week 8 for an SEC showdown against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
After narrowing escaping in Week 7 after taking down the Washington State Cougars 24-21, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels remain unbeaten across the first six games of the season.
“We’re ranked fourth, but we played like the 84th-ranked team in the country throughout that game," Kiffin said on Saturday. "So quit reading the rat poison and make plays. Don’t make a penalty by hitting the quarterback in the head when we were about to get off the field and finish drives.”
Ole Miss remains firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation with a top-five ranking, but the work starts now for the Rebels with the remaining October slate presenting challenges.
Kiffin and the Rebels will go on the road to Georgia in Week 8 followed by showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman.
It'll be back-to-back road SEC matchups for Ole Miss against a pair of ranked opponents.
In Week 8, the stage just got even bigger with ESPN College GameDay revealing the crew will be making its way to Athens for what will be a Top-10 matchup between Ole Miss and Georgia.
For Ole Miss, it'll be about paying attention to detail in Week 8 after coming out sluggish against Washington State this past Saturday.
“Pretty much we came out 1-0, but you know, it’s like we need to work on a lot of lack of attention to detail,” Ole Miss defensive lineman Kam Franklin said.
“You know, we came out slow on both sides, on all aspects of the game. So, you know, we just got to come in on Monday with better focus and preparation.”
The stage is set. No. 4 Ole Miss and No. 10 Georgia will suit up in Sanford Stadium with America tuning in for the "Game of the Week" next Saturday with Kiffin and Co. looking to make a statement against an SEC foe once again.
