The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 Matchup
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will travel to Athens (Ga.) in Week 8 with the Rebels set to square off against the Georgia Bulldogs in a Top-10 SEC clash.
Lane Kiffin and Co. remain unbeaten to open the 2025 season after narrowly escaping an upset scare against Washington State this past Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss battled down the stretch to earn a 24-21 win over the Cougars with all eyes now on the task at hand against Kirby Smart's Bulldogs next Saturday in the Peach State.
“Probably the one guy who stood out on not really a good day as a team,” Kiffin said of Ole Miss' Kewan Lacy, who went for 142 rushing yards. “Electric energy, making people miss and had another really good run on one that got called back for a hold. It was a really great effort run.
“If we all played with that effort today, we wouldn’t be feeling like this. We survived. You may have heard me talk about ‘reserve judgement’ on what’s bad or good, and maybe we will look back and say maybe it was good to have this game to wake us up and stop reading where we are ranked."
With Week 7 in the rearview mirror, Vegas has revealed the early betting lines for next Saturday's college football slate with the Ole Miss versus Georgia odds announced. What are the early lines?
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +6.5 (+105)
- Georgia: -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +190
- Georgia: -235
Total
- Over 53.5 (-118)
- Under 53.5 (-104)
Ole Miss will enter the Top-10 matchup as 6.5-point underdogs with Vegas giving the edge to the Bulldogs at home in Sanford Stadium.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Rebels Struggle in Week 7
“We’re ranked fourth, but we played like the 84th-ranked team in the country throughout that game. So quit reading the rat poison and make plays. Don’t make a penalty by hitting the quarterback in the head when we were about to get off the field and finish drives.”
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reacts to Oklahoma Sooners as Annual SEC Rival
Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Nebraska Cornhuskers Heating Up In Recruiting
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.