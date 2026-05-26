Ole Miss Softball Freshman Earns All-American Honors

Ole Miss Rebels freshman Madi George has been named a freshman All-American by Softball America, following in the footsteps of Miali Guachino, who received the same honor in 2025.

The freshman took her collegiate stand by storm, outperforming veterans and carrying the Rebels in homeruns.

In her First Year

In her Inaugural NCAA season, she crushed the expectations, hitting .308 with two home runs and five RBI.

She finished the season with titles for the single-season record holder for home runs, RBI, total bases with 150, and a slugging percentage of .824. Overall, she has proved to be a standout for the Rebels, hitting .379 with 23 home runs, 63 RBI, 10 doubles, and 27 walks.

Awards Are Not New

In addition to her Softball America award, she was also named a top-10 finalist for the National Freshman of the Year award and the Freshman of the Year honor. This honor would be in addition to her All-SEC Second Team and NFCA All-South Region First Team honors.

George is only the second Rebel, joining Hailey Lunderman in 2016, to be named as a top 10 finalist for the NFCA.

In Games

George did not just find success in statistics, but also led Ole Miss in multiple games. One game that stood out was conference play against the Auburn Tigers, in which he totaled three hits and five RBI, proving crucial in the 13-11 series win.

George capitalized on a bases-loaded situation after hits from Kennedy Bunker, Percy Llamas, and Mackenzie Pickens, driving in the opening run with an RBI single.

What the Future Looks Like

George is the player that the Rebels can highlight for years to come. As an elite left-handed power hitter, she showcased her strong instincts during her freshman season. While most players tend to develop over the years, George made an immediate impact at an All-SEC level.

As she enters her sophomore year, she faces the typical challenges that come with players having a complete scouting report on her. This means adjustments will occur, such as off-speed pitches, fewer strikes in hitters’ counts, and intentional pitching around her.

George aims to become a cornerstone of Ole Miss’ batting lineup, demonstrating growth as a player. With the expectation of improvement, she has the potential to become an All-American, a national star, and possibly pursue a professional softball career if she maintains her current trajectory.

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