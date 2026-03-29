How It Happened: Ole Miss Softball's Rally Comes Up Short in 4-3 Loss to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Despite a clutch home run from freshman Madi George, the Ole Miss softball dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker in the finale against No. 4 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

George's three-run blast helped the Rebels (23-15, 2-10 SEC) rally to tie the game, but the Lady Volunteers (30-5, 7-5 SEC) managed to walk-off with a win in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Both Rebel starter Emilee Boyer and Lady Vols starter Erin Nuwer traded scoreless frames through the first two innings, but the Lady Vols were able to break through for three runs in the third inning on a bases clearing double.

The Rebels threatened to respond in the fourth inning, as Mackenzie Pickens and George both singled. However, back-to-back fielder's choices got the Lady Vols out of the inning unscathed.

Kyra Aycock entered the game in bottom of the frame and calmly generated a key double play to keep the deficit in check. From there, the Rebels threatened again as Laylonna Applin singled and advanced on a wild pitch. However, Tennessee managed to hold the Rebels off the board once again.

In the sixth inning, the Rebels finally broke through as Pickens led off the inning with a walk and Persy Llamas nearly launched a home run to center field but settled for a single off the wall to put runners at the corners. Next up was George, who fought back against Lady Vols pitcher Karlyn Pickens and blasted her 10th home run of the season to straightaway center field to tie the game at 3-3.

Aycock continued her big weekend by getting out of the sixth inning with a strikeout and pair of groundouts. However, the Lady Vols managed to put together a rally, loading the bases with one out. The Rebels got the first out but gave up a bases loaded walk to end the game.

The Rebels are back in action on Tuesday, making the short trip up to face Memphis. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT and will be streamed via ESPN Plus.

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