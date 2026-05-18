Recapping Ole Miss Softball's Heartbreaking End To Season

Ole Miss softball has been a top contender to return to the women's college World Series in Oklahoma City, but the dream slipped through their fingers.

During Game 1, it looked like the Rebels had secured a runaway win, but the Red Raiders erased that comfort with two innings left. What once felt like a safe 8-0 score quickly became a 10-9 Texas Tech comeback, handing Ole Miss their first loss of the regional tournament.

Ole Miss softball took to the field 0-1, starting Sunday morning handing Boston a loss in an elimination round to head to the regional final.

The ladies advanced to the regional finals for the second year in a row to take on the regional host, Texas Tech.

In game one, the Rebels went into an additional inning, ending the game with a 10-9 loss against the 11th-seeded Red Raiders. In order to get one more opportunity, the Rebels took on the Terriers with a 9-4 win to grab one more guaranteed game for the 2026 season.

Game One, Ole Miss vs Texas Tech

Mississippi utility Rachel Connors on the base, ready to make her next move. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rebels started the tournament with the regional’s strongest team. The first batter up to bat against Texas Tech starter NiJaree Canady was highlighted by a solo home run by Kennedy Bunker to make it 1-0.

Emilee Boyer continued the day with just what they needed in the circle, with four strikeouts through five scoreless frames, pushing the Red Raider offense into a panic with a phenomenal no-hit bid into the fifth inning.

In the fourth inning, the rebels had a strong offensive moment. Laylonnan Applin started with a hit-by-pitch, followed by a single from Tenly Grisham. Rachel Connors heard her name called by coach Jamie Traschel for the pinch hit, delivering one of the biggest hits of her career, a three-run home run to push the score 4-0.

In the seventh inning, the Rebels found a sweet spot, scoring a solo home run to add a run to the board. A single from Cassie Reasner heightened the momentum in runs, another hit by pitch for Applin, and Taylor Roman came in to add an RBI single. Just when you think it was over, Ryan Starr added a two-run double, checking out the inning at 8-0

The score deficit ignited a fire for the Red Raiders as they rallied in the seventh inning and forced extra innings from an eight-run deficit.

Bunker pushed the rebels in the eighth inning, leading with a single. Izzy Rettiger ran for Bunker on a sacrifice bunt to second base. Persy Llamas drove her in with an RBI single to advance the score 9-9

Texas Tech clinched the game with a walk-off in the eighth inning, mainly due to the pair of early walks. Taylor Pannell would end the game with a sacrifice fly for the Red Raiders.

Rebels versus Terriers

Boston U's Brooke Deppiesse attempts to tag out Ole Miss base runner Ryan Starr during the Lubbock Regional | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Avoiding the ride home, the Rebels had no choice but to play strong. The Rebels outhit the Terriers 14-5 to advance to the finals to take on Texas Tech once more to keep the hopes of another WCWS alive.

Boyer would lock the game after coming in as a relief pitcher and completed the game in the seventh inning, striking out two Terriers for the final score of 9-4

Ole Miss' Persy Llamas celebrates a home run against Boston U during the Lubbock Regional. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Softball Season has Officially Ended

The Rebels said goodbye to their return to the WCWS, falling to No. 3 Texas Tech 14-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Another game with a strong lead from Bunker, who added another home run to her season and a hit by pitch. But nothing could stop the Red Raiders' offense, which took flight in the third inning. Taking the first run, Texas Tech started the scoring with a two-run single into right field for an early start.

In the top of the third, the force continued as the Red Raiders added eight runs to extend to a 10-0 lead. As the tables turned on the Rebels on Saturday, they longed to do the same, answering in the bottom of the third inning, finally getting onto the board with Bunker's solo home run.

Reasner followed Bunker, driving in one run on an RBI double following a walk for Pickens and a hit-by-pitch from Llamas.

Texas Tech took the game away with one run in the fourth, followed by three more in the fifth. They head to the Super Regional to take on Florida, following success in the Gainesville Regional.

The Rebels concluded a resilient season, compiling an impressive 36-26 overall record while navigating a competitive 6-18 stretch in SEC play. While it might not have been the final destination the team had in mind, their hard work and fight around the season showed their dedication to the game and to put Ole Miss on the map.

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