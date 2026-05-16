Ole Miss Track & Field Senior Makes History Once Again

Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan became the first in Southeastern Conference (SEC) history to win four consecutive men's hammer titles, enhancing the success of day one action for the Rebels in the 2026 SEC Outdoor Championship on Thursday.

The accolades behind Robinson-O'Hagan are a list that most dream of, but it is his reality, even serving as a U.S. qualifier.

Tarik Robinson O'Hagan at the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Matchup

At the beginning, Robinson-O'Hagan was looking right at a possible foul-out on his third attempt behind two back-to-back scratches. The now 12-time, yes 12, SEC Champion found the third attempt at 70.79m/232-3, finding himself in second place behind Missouri's Sam Innes (71.65m/235-1) as he entered the finals.

Robinson-O'Hagan remained in second until the fifth round, where his strongest throw soared to 72.69m/238-6 to overtake Innes. The nerve-racking moment as runner-up was waiting for Innes to throw for his final chance, but that same foul out Robinson-O'Hagan feared at the start became Innes' reality, allotting immense success as a historical SEC win.

How it Happened

Robinson-O'Hagan's journey to four-time hammer champ started his first year, back in 2023, as his shot across the bow set the standard for his push for career dominance. Robinson-O'Hagan averaged an incredible 9-foot-2 (2.79 meters), overtaking wins over two Ole Miss teammates.

But That's Not All

The win was not only a SEC record in the hammer, but also a men's record for individual titles across all sports, overtaking 12 titles held by Auburn's Harvey Glance, a sprinter and jumper for the Tigers nearly 50 years ago.

Friday, May 15th, Robinson-O'Hagan will take on another challenge to tie the overall record for men's and women's competition for his third consecutive outdoor shot put win.

For The Team

Ole Miss men are leading by three events, sitting four points ahead of Florida, going into day two. As for the women's team, the Rebels are sitting at 9, two points behind the tied Auburn and Texas A&M.

For day one, outside of Robinson-O'Hagan, Akaoma Odeluga took home the bronze in the women's hammer. Adding points to the board in men's events were Kidus Misgina, taking fifth in the Men's 10k; Bryson Smith added to the fifth-place accomplishment, this time in Hammer; Aiden Britt took eighth in the men's 10k; and, once again in the hammer, Mason Hickel sat in eighth place.

Max Armstrong and Jordan Urrutia both qualified for their respective events on day one.

As the tournament continues, the Rebels look to maintain a strong trajectory, men specifically hoping to stay at the top, while the women hope to climb the leaderboard.

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