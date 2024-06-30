Ole Miss Track Star McKenzie Long Makes Team USA, 2024 Paris Olympics
Good news keeps coming for Ole Miss Rebels on the track and field front as women's star McKenzie Long qualified for the U.S. Olympic team on Saturday.
Long finished third in the 200-meter final on Saturday to earn a spot with Team USA, and this is just the latest headline she has made in the world of track. In the NCAA Outdoor Championships earlier this month, she captured the triple crown, winning the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4x100-meter relay in Eugene, Ore.
Earlier this week, Long announced that she had officially gone pro and signed a deal with Adidas.
The track star is running in honor of her mother, Tara Jones, who passed away after an unexpected heart attack prior to the start of the season. At the NCAA Championships, Long stated that she still talks to her mother, including before her final race that day.
“I told her, ‘Mom this is my last race, push me through’ — and she did,” Long said, per USA Today.
This is the second Rebel who has qualified for the Olympics this summer as former Ole Miss pole vaulter Sam Kendricks punched his ticket to Paris earlier this week, despite previously stating that he might not accept an invite to the Paris games due to a controversy in the 2021 games where he was disqualified from competition due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The 2024 Summer Olympics will open on July 26 and conclude on Aug. 11.