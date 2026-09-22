Podcast: Biggest Takeaways From Ole Miss’ 3-0 Start and Looking Ahead to Florida

No. 4 Ole Miss is 3-0 for the sixth consecutive season, marking the first stretch since 1956-1962 in which the Rebels have accomplished that feat.

Ole Miss is coming off of what was a thrilling Week 3 win over LSU in the first 10-matchup between the programs since 1962. The game meant a lot to both sides since it was headlined by Lane Kiffin’s first trip back to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium since leaving Ole Miss to become LSU’s new head coach just 10 months earlier.

However, past the sentimental value, Saturday’s result was critical for both teams’ path to the College Football Playoffs. With most expensive rosters pressure grows by the week and, with a win, Ole Miss has more wiggle room to navigate a tough schedule while LSU’s margin for error shrinks. Still, Ole Miss will have to put the high-stakes game behind them as they travel to Gainesville for a Week 4 contest against another ranked opponent in No. 21 Florida.

In Episode 97 of The Rebel Rundown , Ole Miss On SI’s Tyler Komis offers final takeaways from the Rebels win over LSU and peeks ahead to their looming trip to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

What Golding Said Going into Week 4

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding speaks during ESPN College GameDay ahead of the Ole Miss-LSU game in The Grove in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“We do got some guys banged up that we need to get back. It’s created other opportunities for other guys to come in. Some have played well, some haven’t that we really need this week to come kind of fine tune that a little bit. But all in all, if you’re saying, hey, you’re going into week four based on the schedule that you had and you don’t have a loss yet, you feel decent about it,” Pete Golding said Monday. “All right. I’m not going to sit here and lie to you. Are we where we want to be? No. I’m not going to sit here and lie to you. What does that ever even look like? I don’t know where that comfort zone is.

To me in this profession, you start getting comfortable, you start getting your ass beat. And so you want to recognize what they do well, right? And tell them that and show them that. And we’re very appreciative of the effort that they put in and everything else. But I mean, it’s hard to win in this league on a consistent basis. And so I think the focus has to be ‘How do I improve as an individual?’. How do we improve collectively as a group, as a unit and then as a team? And we’re far from perfect. We’re not going to be perfect. But you know, a lot of these games on this schedule, you’re going to have to be at your best, whatever that looks like. It ain’t perfect, right? And there’s several things in that LSU tape when you watch it that could have gone the other way that they didn’t take advantage of.”

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