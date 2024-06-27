2025 Five-Star WR Caleb Cunningham Reveals Top 6 Schools, Includes Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. -- After losing out on a trio of 2025 commits earlier this week, the Ole Miss Rebels received some good news on Wednesday, as they were included in the top six schools for 2025 five-star receiver Caleb Cunningham. The other five schools tabbed by Cunningham are the Alabama Crimson Tide, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, and Auburn Tigers.
The announcement can be found here, and below.
This is huge for the Rebels, as Cunningham is currently rated as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Mississippi and the No. 2 receiver in the 2025 recruitment cycle, per On3. He is rated as the No. 15 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle. The Ackerman, Miss., native visited the Rebels earlier in June.
While it does hurt to lose the commitments of those three aforementioned recruits, if the Rebels can find a way to earn Cunningham's pledge, all will easily be forgiven. Unfortunately, two programs in Cunningham's top six appear to have a clear advantage over the rest of the pack.
Per On3's recruiting prediction machine, Alabama currently has a 55.2 percent chance to land Cunningham, while Mississippi State holds a 33.6 percent chance. Auburn is third with a 4.0 percent chance, and Ole Miss is fourth at 2.6 percent.
Should he eventually choose Ole Miss, the 6-2, 180-pound wideout would join a 2025 class that already holds some of the best talent in the state. 2025 four-star running back Ayklin Dear is rated as the No. 2 recruit in Mississippi, four-star athlete Jarcoby Hopson is rated as the No. 7, and three-star cornerback Maison Dunn is sitting at No. 17.
In his junior season, Cunningham hauled in 48 receptions for 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns for Choctaw County.