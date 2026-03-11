Alabama Crimson Tide Surging for Dynamic Ole Miss Football Running Back Target

Louisville (Miss.) five-star running back Zaiden Jernigan's recruitment has taken off as of late with programs from coast-to-coast extending offers his way after a dominant sophomore campaign.

Jernigan checks in as the No. 1 running back in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle where he has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and California Bears, among others.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder out of the Magnolia State has emerged as an early priority for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels in the rising-junior class with the program keeping a foot on the gas.

But the program will have competition in this one with the Alabama coaching staff making a push for Jernigan following a visit to campus last week:

“I loved it, I had a good time there.”



No. 1 2028 RB Zaiden Jernigan enjoyed his time in Tuscaloosa during Alabama’s first spring practice. 👀https://t.co/J3H9y8iQGn pic.twitter.com/IrVWSjtYGW — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) March 10, 2026

“I loved how he coached and seeing how well the running backs practiced.”



No. 1 2028 RB Zaiden Jernigan @zaiden_6 gives thoughts on Alabama after visiting for first day of spring practice. https://t.co/zUGJoJf3E6 — Justin Smith (@Jdsmith31Smith) March 10, 2026

As a freshman in 2024, Jernigan eclipsed 2,000 scrimmage yards and scored 30 touchdowns during his first year on the prep scene.

The top-ranked running back rushed for 1,798 yards and 27 touchdowns on a whopping 8.3 yards per carry. He also caught 16 passes for 266 yards and three scores while adding on kick return touchdown.

Fast forward to his sophomore campaign in 2025 and it was much of the same after another dominant season in the Magnolia State as programs across America entered the race.

"Jernigan made his name well known throughout the Magnolia State this past 2025 season as the running back put up some of the top numbers of any back in the country when it came to sophomores," Rivals wrote.

"The running back rushed for 1,563 yards on 238 carries and scored 20 touchdowns. The sophomore also added 205 yards and four touchdowns out of the backfield."

The Ole Miss staff hosted Jernigan last fall with the No. 1 running back in America taking an unofficial visit to Oxford for the Rebels' SEC clash against LSU.

Now, Ole Miss Rebels running backs coach Frank Wilson will look to keep a foot on the gas for the dynamic prospect as he casts a wide net with his position in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle amid a pivotal offseason.

