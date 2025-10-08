Arkansas Razorbacks, Missouri Tigers EDGE Target Set to Visit Ole Miss Football
Maumelle (Ark.) three-star edge rusher Jordan Harris will make his way to Oxford this weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Harris, a Top-15 prospect in Arkansas, has garnered significant interest on the recruiting trail across his time on the prep scene with multiple programs dishing out offers.
The towering 6-foot-6, 220-pounder has a scholarship list that consists of the Arkansas Razorbacks, SMU Mustangs, and Missouri Tigers, among others, as his rise continues.
The Ole Miss Rebels are in on the action with an offer on the table, and with a multi-day stay locked in for this weekend, the program will look to intensify its pursuit.
Harris has been viewed as an Arkansas Razorbacks lean across his time on the prep scene, but with a head coaching change in Fayetteville, other schools are looking to turn up the heat and sway him their way.
That includes Kiffin and the Rebels as the program swoops in with the Early Signing Period in December inching closer.
Harris is a multi-sport athlete that also excels on the hardwood as a basketball player for his high school squad.
Along with Harris expected in town, the Ole Miss Rebels are looking to piece together another strong list of visitors on Saturday for the program's non-conference clash against Washington State.
Kiffin and Co. are beginning to pick up steam in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Harris and other priority prospects on their radar.
The Flip Target: WR O'Mari Johnson
Jackson (Miss.) three-star wide receiver O'Mari Johnson has reopened his recruitment after backing off of a commitment to Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night.
Johnson, a Top-25 prospect in the Magnolia State, revealed a pledge to the Tar Heels in July, but it hasn't stopped Lane Kiffin and the Rebels from turning up the heat in their pursuit.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among others, but it's the Ole Miss Rebels beginning to make noise.
Johnson is coming off of an injury during his junior campaign in 2024 that limited him to only one game played, but his sophomore season in 2023 is what put his name on the map.
The Mississippi native logged almost 1,300 scrimmage yards as a sophomore, totaling more than 1,700 all-purpose yards.
He caught 43 passes for 807 yards and 11 touchdowns on 18.8 yards per reception while handing business as a wideot, but he also shined as a running back. Johnson ran for 465 yards and 10 touchdowns on 8.5 yards per carry.
On the other side of the ball, Johnson logged 52 tackles, 4 interceptions (2 return touchdowns), and 8 pass breakups.
Johnson has taken a pair of game day visits to Ole Miss this fall with Kiffin and the coaching staff prioritizing the Magnolia State wide receiver.
