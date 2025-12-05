Ole Miss Football Flips LSU Tigers Commit on Signing Day, Prized Louisiana Prospect

New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton three-star offensive lineman Jalan Chapman has committed to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels after backing off of a pledge to LSU on Monday.

Chapman, one of the top interior offensive linemen in Louisiana, committed to the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide and USC Trojans during his recruitment process, but reopened his recruitment on Monday amid a coaching change.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder remained a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with Ole Miss landing the commitment - and signature - of the ex-LSU Tigers pledge.

Chapman recently reaffirmed his commitment to the LSU Tigers, but with a coaching change in Baton Rouge, he's now switched his decision. He's an Ole Miss Rebel.

"After prayer and careful consideration with my family, I have decided to fully reopen my recruitment and continue this process with clarity and purpose," Chapman wrote via X this week.

BREAKING: Class of 2026 IOL Jalan Chapman has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’3 300 IOL from New Orleans, LA was previously Committed to LSU



“Spot the ball Hotty Toddy.”https://t.co/N491d76CbT pic.twitter.com/Po2MjhwzA5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 5, 2025

The Early Signing Period opened on Wednesday and runs through Friday evening with the Ole Miss Rebels dominating the period with 17 signees on Wednesday in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

2026 OLE MISS FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville

Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton

Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin

Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson

Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany

Ja'Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central

Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga

Ja'Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road

Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville

Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan

Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford

Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park

Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland

Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake

Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss | Kemper County

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP As LSU Tigers Pick Up Steam

Potential Lane Kiffin Replacements Revealed As Future With Ole Miss 'In Doubt'

Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee

Join the Community: