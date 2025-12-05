Ole Miss Football Flips LSU Tigers Commit on Signing Day, Prized Louisiana Prospect
New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton three-star offensive lineman Jalan Chapman has committed to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels after backing off of a pledge to LSU on Monday.
Chapman, one of the top interior offensive linemen in Louisiana, committed to the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide and USC Trojans during his recruitment process, but reopened his recruitment on Monday amid a coaching change.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder remained a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with Ole Miss landing the commitment - and signature - of the ex-LSU Tigers pledge.
Chapman recently reaffirmed his commitment to the LSU Tigers, but with a coaching change in Baton Rouge, he's now switched his decision. He's an Ole Miss Rebel.
"After prayer and careful consideration with my family, I have decided to fully reopen my recruitment and continue this process with clarity and purpose," Chapman wrote via X this week.
The Early Signing Period opened on Wednesday and runs through Friday evening with the Ole Miss Rebels dominating the period with 17 signees on Wednesday in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
2026 OLE MISS FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS
Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville
Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton
Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin
Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson
Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany
Ja'Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central
Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga
Ja'Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road
Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville
Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan
Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford
Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park
Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland
Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo
Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake
Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss | Kemper County
