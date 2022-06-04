Skip to main content

JUCO DB Roman Rashada Commits to Ole Miss

Lengthy defensive back is older brother of top QB Jaden Rashada

OXFORD, Miss. -- After a visit with his brother to Ole Miss late this week, JUCO defensive back Roman Rashada committed to Lane Kiffin's program on Saturday. 

The Rashada brothers, the youngest of whom is elite QB prospect Jaden, visited Oxford on Wednesday and Thursday this week prior to the decision announced via social media. 

The decision to add the Rebels into his list of top schools came down to coaching staff relationships for Roman Rashada, picking the program over finalists Miami and Virginia Tech.

"Ole Miss made my top three because of Coach Part (Chris Partridge) and the style of defense, to have four safeties on the field at once," Rashada recently said. "That and the culture of Ole Miss."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ole Miss also made the list of top schools for QB Jaden Rashada. The Rebels earned a commitment from Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback Marcel Reed in recent days. The two passers were on the Oxford visit together, each getting time with Kiffin and the Rolls Royce, but Reed was closer to making a final call between the Rebels, Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

Rashada, once verbally committed to BYU, becomes the fourth verbal commitment for Ole Miss in the class of 2023. He is the first from the junior college ranks.

Time will now tell if the younger Rashada, who plans on committing June 18, will follow in his brother's footsteps to Oxford and play for Kiffin.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

JUCO DB Roman Rashada Commits to Ole Miss

By John Macon Gillespie10 minutes ago
Tim Elko 2
Baseball

Weather Updates: Ole Miss Looks to Open Regional Play on Saturday

By John Macon Gillespie4 hours ago
USATSI_13325054
Football

Ole Miss Delaying Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Renovations

By John Macon Gillespie20 hours ago
William Fowles
Recruiting

Top WR Fowles Includes Rebels in Top Group

By The Grove Report StaffJun 3, 2022
TJ Mccants 2
Baseball

Ole Miss-Arizona Game of Coral Gables Regional Postponed

By John Macon GillespieJun 3, 2022
Ole Miss Baseball Team 19
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Regional Schedule Update

By Ben KingJun 2, 2022
Gibson Pyle
Recruiting

Top OL Recruit Pyle on Ole Miss: The Culture There is Amazing'

By The Grove Report StaffJun 2, 2022
Kevin Graham 5
Baseball

How 'Mario Baseball' Helped Kevin Graham Prepare for NCAA Baseball Tournament

By John Macon GillespieJun 2, 2022