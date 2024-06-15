Can Ole Miss Land NFL Legacy Recruit Jaxon Pyatt? 2026 LB Reveals Where Rebels Stand
Can the Ole Miss Rebels land an NFL legacy player in the class of 2026? They're certainly in the hunt for one in linebacker Jaxon Pyatt of Arvada West (Colorado) High School.
Jaxon is the son of former Kentucky and NFL wide receiver Brad Pyatt who was signed by the Indianapolis Colts out of college and also had stints with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers. The younger Pyatt recently competed in the Rebels' Friday Night Lights camp, and he sat down with Ole Miss On SI to discuss where coaches Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding stand as his college decision nears.
"Ole Miss is definitely high on my list at this stage in my recruiting process," Pyatt said. "The environment and culture Coach Kiffin is building feels truly special, and I would love to be a part of it.
"From the moment I was first offered, the coaches have made me feel wanted. I've been there three times now, and each visit strengthens my bond with the staff. Additionally, playing in the SEC is a dream, and the fans in Oxford seem incredible."
Pyatt received an offer from Ole Miss on Oct. 17 of last year, and he has offers from other power programs such as Kansas State, Syracuse and Boston College. His Rebels offer, however, remains his "pinned" post on X (previously Twitter), and he seems to like what he has seen from the Ole Miss staff, including over the weekend.
"The camp was a lot of fun," Pyatt said. "We did a lot of position-specific drills and got a lot of great coaching tips from Coach Golding and the staff and learned a lot. The competition was great and was fun to compete against some really good players."
If he were to eventually enroll at Ole Miss, Pyatt would work a lot with the Rebels' defensive coordinator, a post held by the aforementioned Pete Golding. Golding's coaching style is something that keeps Oxford in the mind of the recruit, even though he has some time before he has to make a decision.
"He was great, and I liked that he never stopped coaching me the entire camp," Pyatt said of Golding. "To be coached by him is something that really stands out because of his proven track record, especially with linebackers and developing them into top-caliber NFL players. I feel his scheme fits my style of play and would be a fun defense to play on."
Pyatt is currently listed as a three-star by On3, but what will play the biggest factor in his decision? Is it a proximity to home or style of play? According to him, a lot of it instead boils down to a bond with the staff.
"The relationship piece is important to me," Pyatt said, "and I want to emulate my current high school relationship with my defensive coordinator, balancing hard coaching and accountability with friendship and a fun environment.
"I look for programs that make me feel wanted, have been consistent in recruiting and can develop me to play at the highest level, fulfilling my dream of playing in the NFL."
Pyatt may only be in the 2026 class, but he isn't afraid to pull the trigger on a commitment, whenever the time is right. In fact, he expects that it could come rather early, and as he previously said, the Rebels are certainly in the mix.
"I'm looking to commit sooner rather than later," Pyatt said. "I feel good about where I am in the process and know what I'm looking for in a college and have been fortunate to start the process early in my freshman year to be in the position I'm in today."