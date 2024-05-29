Could Ole Miss Flip Elite In-State QB Prospect Deuce Knight?
The Ole Miss Rebels have one of the top quarterback rooms in the country entering the 2024 season, but head coach Lane Kiffin's eyes are always on the future.
The Rebels are in the hunt to flip 2025 George County (Lucedale, Miss.) High School quarterback Deuce Knight from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and that pursuit is gaining notice from analysts. Recently, a crystal ball prediction was logged for Knight on 247Sports that has him flipping his commitment from the Irish to Ole Miss.
Could Kiffin and Co. add to their already-impressive quarterback room? That's the goal.
Knight transferred to Lipscomb Academy in Nashville last season before returning to George County, and he threw for 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions in his 10 games played between the two stops. According to On3, he is a four-star recruit and the No. 7 quarterback nationally alongside being the No. 3 prospect in the state of Mississippi.
Should Knight flip to Ole Miss, he would join three other commits in the 2025 class who are from the state of Mississippi, the headliner of which is running back Akylin Dear of Quitman High School.
On the current quarterbacking situation in Oxford, Jaxson Dart leads the way as the team's starter with hopes of turning an 11-win season in 2023 into a College Football Playoff berth in 2024. Behind Dart are backups Austin Simmons, Walker Howard and AJ Maddox. Maddox is the most recent pledge at that position for the Rebels, signing in the 2024 class.