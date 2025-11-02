Five-Star Ole Miss Football Target Visits Texas Longhorns for Massive Visit
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is in the midst of a busy stretch in his recruitment with multiple unofficial visits in the rearview mirror this fall.
Royal, the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, continues his rise as the top pass-catcher with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Washington Huskies, among several others.
It's no secret why the top schools in the nation are battling for the coveted pass-catcher out of New Orleans.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
Now, Royal is putting America on notice once again in 2025 with the No. 1 rated wide receiver continuing a meteoric rise in the Bayou State.
For Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program got in early on the action for Royal while emerging as a school to watch.
Royal has visited Oxford (Miss.) multiple times across his time on the recruiting scene with the staff beginning to develop a strong relationship.
Along with the Ole Miss Rebels pushing the right buttons, it's the hometown LSU Tigers that have become a threat in the "Royal Sweepstakes" after hosting the Louisiana native on multiple unofficial visits this fall.
Now, the Texas Longhorns have emerged as a team to watch after hosting Royal on a unofficial visit on Saturday. The five-star was in Austin (Tex.) for the program's matchup against Vanderbilt.
For Ole Miss, the Rebels have been in on the action for quite some time when it comes to Royal, but with uncertainty surrounding the rival program, Kiffin and Co. are turning up the heat.
The New Orleans (La.) star has quickly emerged as the No. 1 wideout in the nation with programs across America beginning to make their presence felt.
