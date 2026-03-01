Top-Ranked Wide Receiver in America Reveals Why Ole Miss Football is in Contention

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels eyeing the Texas Longhorns commit.

Royal checks in as the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where his meteoric rise has evaluators salivating at the potential he attains at the next level.

Royal is coming off of a strong junior campaign in 2025 where he wrapped the season with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with his track speed on full display.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Florida Gators, among several others.

But it's the Texas Longhorns that hold the pledge for the No. 1 wide receiver in America after going public with a decision on Nov. 29.

For Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program continues pushing for a flip amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

“They have always been a strong contender because my relationship with Coach Patrick Carter is probably one of my strongest ones...he has been on me from Day 1...he’s the first one to see the potential in me before anyone and continues to see me develop into what I can be," Royal told Rivals.

Ole Miss has since locked in an official visit with Royal with the program set to host the No. 1 wide receiver in America on a multi-day stay this summer.

The Rebels join LSU, Texas, Tennessee, and Florida as the four schools with official visits locked in to this point, but others could join the mix - namely Ohio State.

“The Buckeyes could be one to watch. Florida was one of his early favorites less than a year ago, but Tennessee may be Texas’ top competition,” Rivals wrote . “The offense and Kelsey Pope have the Vols in play.”

Now, as Royal works through the offseason, all eyes are on the Texas Longhorns pledge with schools pushing for a flip.

