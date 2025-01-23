Five-Star WR Tristen Keys Reveals Top 12 Schools, Includes Ole Miss Football
The Ole Miss Rebels put the finishing touches on an impressive 2025 recruiting class, but the calendar has already shifted to the 2026 cycle, and Lane Kiffin's program is looking to make headway in that race as well.
On Wednesday, the Rebels made the cut for one of the top in-state prospects available in the 2026 class, earning a spot on the Top 12 list of five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys out of Hattiesburg (Miss.) High School. Keys made his announcement via On3, and you can view his entire list below.
LSU Tigers
Alabama Crimson Tide
Auburn Tigers
USC Trojans
Georgia Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Tennessee Volunteers
Texas A&M Aggies
Oklahoma Sooners
Ole Miss Rebels
Florida Gators
Miami Hurricanes
Keys' list is SEC-heavy as 10 of his 12 school options reside in the Southeastern Conference. The other two programs (USC and Miami) reside in the Big Ten and ACC, respectively.
Keys is rated as the No. 7 player nationally in the Class of 2026 as well as being the No. 2 wide receiver and top player out of the state of Mississippi. He spoke with On3 in October about his top school choices and had some high praise for the Rebels in the process.
“Ole Miss — great school, great offense," Keys said. "They get the ball in the air, that’s what I like as a receiver because, you know, you want the ball. Great environment, as well, they get loud.
So far in the 2026 class, the Rebels have commitments from three-star athlete Zion Legree and three-star receiver Jameson Powell.