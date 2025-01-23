The Grove Report

Five-Star WR Tristen Keys Reveals Top 12 Schools, Includes Ole Miss Football

The Ole Miss Rebels made the cut for one of the top 2026 prospects from the state of Mississippi.

Jackson Harris

Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels white helmet are seen before a game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels put the finishing touches on an impressive 2025 recruiting class, but the calendar has already shifted to the 2026 cycle, and Lane Kiffin's program is looking to make headway in that race as well.

On Wednesday, the Rebels made the cut for one of the top in-state prospects available in the 2026 class, earning a spot on the Top 12 list of five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys out of Hattiesburg (Miss.) High School. Keys made his announcement via On3, and you can view his entire list below.

LSU Tigers

Alabama Crimson Tide

Auburn Tigers

USC Trojans

Georgia Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Tennessee Volunteers

Texas A&M Aggies

Oklahoma Sooners

Ole Miss Rebels

Florida Gators

Miami Hurricanes

Keys' list is SEC-heavy as 10 of his 12 school options reside in the Southeastern Conference. The other two programs (USC and Miami) reside in the Big Ten and ACC, respectively.

Keys is rated as the No. 7 player nationally in the Class of 2026 as well as being the No. 2 wide receiver and top player out of the state of Mississippi. He spoke with On3 in October about his top school choices and had some high praise for the Rebels in the process.

“Ole Miss — great school, great offense," Keys said. "They get the ball in the air, that’s what I like as a receiver because, you know, you want the ball. Great environment, as well, they get loud.

So far in the 2026 class, the Rebels have commitments from three-star athlete Zion Legree and three-star receiver Jameson Powell.

Jackson Harris
JACKSON HARRIS

Harris, a native of Dallas, Texas, is a staff writer at The Grove Report, specializing in football and baseball coverage of the Ole Miss Rebels.

