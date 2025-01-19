Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart Holds Firm as One of NFL Draft's Top Available QBs
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart is eyeing a future in the National Football League, and he is still highly rated as one of the top players available at his position in this year's draft.
Mel Kiper of ESPN recently released an update to his positional rankings for the 2025 NFL Draft, and Dart is ranked as the third-best quarterback available for a franchise to select in April. He comes behind Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Cam Ward of Miami, but Dart's No. 3 ranking is good enough to be the best among SEC signal callers.
Behind Dart on the list are the following names:
4. Jalen Milroe -- Alabama
5. Quinn Ewers -- Texas
6. Will Howard -- Ohio State
7. Kyle McCord -- Syracuse
8. Kurtis Rourke -- Indiana
9. Tyler Shough -- Louisville
10. Dillon Gabriel -- Oregon
This is a slight change from Kiper's previous rankings that saw Carson Beck in at No. 5 (he later entered the transfer portal and committed to Miami), Rourke and Shough's rankings flipped, and Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard at No. 10.
Dart's draft stock undoubtedly improved when he took the field for the Rebels in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 as he surgically operated the Ole Miss offense in a 52-20 win over the Duke Blue Devils.
Dart's final stat line for the game included going 27-of-35 through the air for 404 yards and four touchdowns as he broke more Rebels records in the process.
He set new season passing and total offense records that were previously held by Chad Kelly from the 2015 season while also surpassing the 12,000-yard total offense mark for his career, making him just the fourth player in SEC history to do so.
Could Dart hear his name called early in the 2025 draft? If this list is any indication, the answer is likely "yes," and he would be in for a big pay day as a result.