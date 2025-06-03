Flip Watch: Ole Miss Football Pushing for Multiple Current SEC Commitments
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of a critical stretch on the recruiting trail with the program set to a myriad of priority targets to Oxford this month.
This past weekend, the Rebels held their first big official visit weekend with near double-digit targets in the Magnolia State for multi-day stays.
That included multiple targets currently committed to other Southeastern Conference schools.
What's the buzz coming out of the weekend? Which targets are the Rebels turning up the heat for?
Three SEC Commitments to Know: Rebels Turning Up Heat
Emanuel Tucker: Mississippi State [Decommitted]
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker has backed off of his commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs following an official visit to Ole Miss this past weekend.
Tucker, a Top-10 prospect in the Magnolia State, verbally commited to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in February over the likes of Ole Miss, LSU and Miami, among others.
But the decision didn't stop Lane Kiffin and Co. from turning up the heat for the 6-foot-7, 285-pounder from right down the road.
"I know a lot of people were thinking that I was going to Miami, but me and my family sat down and said staying at home is what is best for me," Tucker told 247Sports. "With that being said, I really appreciate the way that Mississippi State has been recruiting me ever since Coach (Jeff) Lebby showed up.
"When Coach Loadholt arrived, he immediately started showing me a lot of love. I really feel like he is going to be a coach who helps me develop and be able to make it on the next level."
Now, he's back on the market with Kiffin and the Rebels continuing their push with the program intensifying their recruitment of the in-state lineman.
Ole Miss is "staying aggressive" in their pursuit of Tucker as a key prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program now looking to make a move for the in-state talent following a multi-day stay in the Magnolia State.
Carson Sneed: Tennessee Tight End Commit
Sneed, the No. 1 rated tight end in Tennessee, verbally committed to the hometown Volunteers in August prior to his junior campaign, but it hasn't stopped Lane Kiffin and Co. from pursuing his services.
Despite revealing a pledge to Tennessee, the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder has kept open communication with the Ole Miss Rebels and other top programs in the South.
The SEC commitment was back in Oxford in March for a trip to check in with the program for Spring Camp where the Rebels continue pushing all the right buttons.
Then, just days later, he set up an official visit schedule with the Rebels securing one of their own in May.
He's officially visited the North Carolina Tar Heels already with Ole Miss locking in the second visit of his process this past weekend.
The Top-10 overall prospect in Tennessee, Sneed is a coveted tight end prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs keeping communication.
JaMichael Garrett: Auburn Linebacker Commit
Garrett, who recently made the move from Alabama to Louisiana to round out his high school career, officially visited Ole Miss this past weekend.
The four-star, Top-10 linebacker in America remains one of the most sought-after second-level defenders with multiple premier programs pursuing his services.
As it currently stands, Garrett is committed to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers after going public with a decision last summer.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and USC Trojans, among others, but the Ole Miss Rebels are a school that continues generating buzz.
Garrett is coming off a junior campaign in 2024 that saw 91 total tackles, according to MaxPreps. Across the last two seasons, he has totaled 178 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries and two interceptions.
