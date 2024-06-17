Four-Star DL Andrew Maddox Commits to Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin
The Ole Miss Rebels earned the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Andrew Maddox on Monday, continuing a trend of emphasis on the defensive front.
The Rebels have gone to work finding the right ingredients to build one of the more elite defensive line units in the country, whether it is in the portal or in the high school ranks.
Andrew Maddox is a 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive linemen out of Oak Grove H.S. in Hattiesburg, Miss. Andrew's brother Anthony is a quarterback from the previous recruiting class, and he flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Ole Miss before he reported to spring practice in Oxford.
Maddox is a big get for Ole Miss as it helps establish control in the state of Mississippi when it comes to its most talented recruits.
Maddox is the top-rated defensive lineman in the state for the class of 2025 by 247Sports, being a four-star at the moment, but he does have the potential to get his fifth star with a monster senior season.
While his commitment should be celebrated within Ole Miss circles, this recruitment is far from over. It is definitely a plus that the Rebels have his brother already on the roster, but top programs will not just stop recruiting this player. Maddox had offers from top programs like LSU, Georgia, Alabama and Auburn.
Finding highly productive defensive linemen wins you football games, and the top programs will stop at nothing to get the best talent on their campuses.
Overall, this is a great get for the Rebels, but once the signing period rolls around, they will need to implement a full-court press to make sure he signs with Ole Miss.