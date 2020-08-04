The Grove Report
Four-Star Offensive Tackle Rod Orr Lists Ole Miss Among Top 5

Nate Gabler

Rod Orr, one of the top offensive linemen in the nation, is very much considering joining Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin in Oxford.

The No. 9 player in the state of Alabama and the nation's No. 22 offensive tackle recruit for the Class of 2021, according to 247 Sports, named his top-5 schools on Tuesday morning, listing Ole Miss as one of the top suitors for his skills. Orr is also a Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate. 

Alongside Ole Miss, Orr named Tennessee, Oregon, Florida State and Missouri.

In the days of virtual recruiting, it's rare for a Class of 2021 prospect to have actually taken visits. Orr hasn't done an official to Ole Miss, but did participate in a Junior Day back in March in Oxford before COVID-19 shut down on-campus recruiting. 

Below reads the SI All-American bottom line evaluation on Orr. For more on what he can bring to the table, see here. His highlights can be found in the above video. 

Orr is an imposing lineman who can be a menace for edges in the run game. He likes contact and has a strong grab at the point of attack. The Alabama native is solid in tight space in pass-protection and mirrors fine when engaged. Look for Orr to stick on the right island at the next level.

Orr perfectly fits the mold of what Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby have been looking for in offensive lineman since they arrived at Ole Miss. He's a towering, imposing prospect at 6-foot-7 and 296-pounds that thrives in the run game. 

Right now, after a strong close to July, the Ole Miss recruiting class still rests at just nine players. For now, there's only one offensive lineman – three-star tackle Micah Pettus, also from Alabama. 

July Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Does Ole Miss Stand After a Big Friday?

Meet the SEC's Most Versatile Backfield Players

