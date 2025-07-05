Highly-Touted Ole Miss Football Cornerback Target Commits to Michigan Wolverines
Carrollton (Ga.) four-star cornerback Dorian Barney has committed to Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines, he revealed via social media on Saturday.
Barney, one of the top defensive backs in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, emerged as priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels throughout his process.
The Top-20 cornerback in America has earned offers from the likes of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, during his prep career.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continued swinging for the fences for the highly-touted prospect out of the Peach State after getting him over to campus for an official visit in June.
Barney was back in Oxford last month for an official with the Rebels after spending a few days in the The 'Sip on a midweek trip.
The 6-foot-, 170-pounder made his way to the Magnolia State for a visit with the program where he had the opportunity to check-in with Kiffin, the coaching staff and more where Ole Miss was looking to chip away.
Barney worked through a photoshoot, one-on-one time with the Ole Miss staff and more during his trip to Oxford.
Now, he's made his decision. Barney will head to Ann Arbor (Mich.) after committing to the Wolverines on Saturday.
“I think I could fit in that defense,” Barney told On3 Sports. “They run a similar defense to us. Their practice is very detailed, just like us. We take it very serious over here. I feel like I could just fit in there really good, and I could come in there and make an impact early as a freshman.”
“I’d never been to Michigan, so that was my first time,” Barney said following an official. “And then, the history of Michigan and seeing how I could be developed. They send a lot of players to the league.
"They’re going to have four first rounders this year, and that could be me in the next 3-4 years. The development part, the relationship I have, and just the vibe I caught when I was up there.”
The Rebels will continue battling multiple heavy-hitters with Penn State, Texas A&M and Alabama also looking to flip the talented defensive back down the stretch of his process.
