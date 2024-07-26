Juice Fest's Most Important Visitor is a Rebel Commit | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Cortez Thomas and why he might be the most important Juice Fest visitor this weekend for Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding. This is a guy with Day 1 starter ability for the Ole Miss defense in a unit that will need to be rebuilt starting next year. It will be important to make this guy feel at home with him returning to a Mississippi State Bulldogs hotbed of recruiting.
In the second segment of the show, we discuss a player who could pull the trigger on an Ole Miss commitment this weekend, based on analysis from 247Sports.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about the most important game for Ole Miss this season and whether or not it is the LSU Tigers or the Oklahoma Sooners. I know people are going to talk about how big the Georgia Bulldogs game would be if the Rebels have one or fewer losses, but I think Georgia being the reward it could be makes those two games really, really big.
