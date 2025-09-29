Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Impress Top-10 Quarterback in America, Oregon Target
Cheshire (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher returned to Oxford this past weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Top-10 signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle hopped on a flight and made his way down to the Magnolia State for a multi-day stay for the program's Top-15 clash against the LSU Tigers where he was once again impressed.
Heading into the weekend visit, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process while continuing to develop a relationship with Kiffin and Co. across his junior campaign.
Croucher is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions with the trio of elite programs piquing his interest after summer trips on campus.
Now, it's the Ole Miss program that is beginning to make noise in Croucher's process after a productive trip back to Oxford.
A source familiar with Croucher's process believes the Rebels are picking up steam in his recruitment, but with more visits on the docket, it's set to be a battle for the Top-10 signal-caller's services.
Ole Miss is beginning to make waves on the recruiting trail with the program hosting a myriad of top prospects in both the 2026 and 2027 Recruiting Cycles this past weekend for the matchup against LSU.
On Sunday, the Rebels reaped the benefits of a successful weekend on the trail after flipping Carrolton (Ga.) four-star cornerback Dorian Barney away from the Michigan Wolverines.
Barney, a Top-25 cornerback in America, joins the Rebels 2026 Recruiting Cycle after a successful official visit to Oxford over the weekend.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder took a multi-day stay to the Magnolia State where he was on-hand for the program's Week 5 win over the LSU Tigers.
“The environment was crazy,” Barney told Rivals after the visit this weekend. “My first time going to a Ole Miss game didn’t disappoint me.
"The direction (Kiffin is) leading the team in is great, he’s one of the best coaches in college football. If they keep playing this way I see a Natty in them.”
The Top-300 prospect committed to the Michigan Wolverines in July, but a multi-day visit to Oxford over the weekend swayed Barney away to the Rebels.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss program continue stacking blue-chippers in the 2026 Recruiting Class with Barney the latest notable addition.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reacts to Oklahoma Sooners as Annual SEC Rival
No. 1 Running Back in America Set to Visit Ole Miss Football for LSU Tigers Matchup
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.