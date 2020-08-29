SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Nation's No. 1 Power Forward Names Ole Miss in Top-8

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss basketball is hot in the streets on the recruiting trail. They currently hold the SEC's top-rated Class for 2021, and they're right in the mix to land the best power forward in the 2022 class. 

A five-star recruit out of Scotland, Pa., Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is rated as the nation's No. 5 overall player by Rivals and is unanimously seen as the top power forward in the 2022 recruiting class. 

On Friday, he named Ole Miss in a top-8 that also included Kansas, Louisville and others.

"These were the schools who have been in contact with me the most and the ones I felt the most comfortable with," Huntley-Hatfield said in a blog with the SI All-American team. "They’ve been hanging in there with me from the beginning and they’re all in the south and close to home. Plus, I feel like these eight schools are the ones that best compliment my game."

If he were to commit to Ole Miss, he would become the highest rated recruit in program history. Currently, that nod goes to current true freshman Matthew Murrell, who was the No. 42 overall player in the nation in the Class of 2020.

“Brandon has great size and length as a forward and his diverse skill set makes him a headache of a matchup problem," SI All-American Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan said. "He’s a legitimate threat from the perimeter and mid-range but also has the strength and repertoire to be dominant in the paint."

There's been some speculation that Huntley-Hatfield would reclassify to 2021, but he seemed to lay that to bed in his SI All-American interview.

"I’m still planning to stay in the 2022 class, so I don’t have to rush anything," Huntley-Hatfield said. "I’m looking at everything at this point, everything from who else they’re recruiting at my position and who they already have at my position and things like that. I don’t feel like I’ll make another cut; I think I’ll make a decision from this list."

Kermit Davis and Co. have had a ton of success recently recruiting guards. They currently have two four-star guards in the 2021 recruiting class that's ranked top in the SEC at this point. 

Not only would landing Huntley-Hatfield be a show that Davis can also land the big boys, but it would be a monumental moment in Ole Miss basketball history. 

More From The Grove Report:

Surprise! Ole Miss Basketball has the No. 1 Recruiting Class in the SEC

Four-star Shooting Guard James White Commits to Ole Miss

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Highlights from Two Weeks of Ole Miss Football Practices

Ole Miss football is two weeks into training camp, and thus only two weeks into Lane Kiffin and Co. having a true idea of what the team he'll be fielding in one month looks like. See here for highlights from camp.

Nate Gabler

Surprise! Ole Miss Basketball has the No. 1 Recruiting Class in the SEC

Kermit Davis and Ole Miss basketball are very sneakily putting together what could be the best backcourt in the entire Southeastern Conference.

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: What Information Out of Camp Can You Trust?

This week, we focused on what to trust and not trust in a strange training camp. All information is what the team wants you to think. Can you trust it?

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Program, Players Speak Out Following Morning Protests

Ole Miss football didn't practice this morning. Instead, they marched from campus to the square to protest against police brutality and racial injustices in the United States. Later this afternoon, the team released a statement in support of their players.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Skips Practice to Protest Racial Injustices, Kiffin in Support

Ole Miss players protested their Friday morning practice to instead stage a peaceful walk from Ole Miss campus to The Square and back in support of ending police brutality and racial injustices across the nation.

Nate Gabler

4-star Shooting Guard James White Commits to Ole Miss over Florida, Tennessee, others

The Rebels landed a commitment on Thursday afternoon from four-star shooting guard James White, the No. 27 ranked shooting guard in the class by Rivals. White chose Ole Miss over offers from Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn and others.

Nate Gabler

NCAA Clears Tavius Robinson for 2020: What Does He Bring to Ole Miss?

The NCAA has approved Ole Miss' transfer waiver for defensive lineman Tavius Robinson, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. What does he bring to the table for the Rebels?

Nate Gabler

SEC Sets Start Dates and Formats for Non-Football Fall Sports

The Southeastern Conference has established new start dates and formats for the SEC cross country, soccer and volleyball seasons as well as the fall golf and tennis seasons.

Nate Gabler

Eli Johnson Enters Transfer Portal Following Opting Out of 2020 Season

Ole Miss' incumbent starting center Eli Johnson opted out of the 2020 season right before the start of training camp. Now, he's in the transfer portal.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Jerrion Ealy's First Press Conference of 2020

Jerrion Ealy, or should I say Franklin, as we had to call him today, met with media on Wednesday for the first time since the 2019 Egg Bowl.See above for everything the lynchpin of the Ole Miss offense said.

Nate Gabler