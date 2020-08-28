The Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Blog: Cutting Down His List to Eight

Scotland (Penn.) star Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is one of the top forwards in the country with a “who’s who” list of college suitors all applying the full-court recruiting press. After dominating showings on the summer circuit, at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) last season and at USA Basketball, he’s agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything in his world into a monthly blog.

What’s going on world, this is Brandon Huntley-Hatfield back at you with my Sports Illustrated blog giving you the inside scoop!

Well, I’m officially down to eight schools: Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Kansas, Auburn, Tennessee and Georgia.

Louisville just recently offered, but I’m looking forward to building a relationship with them like I have been with the other schools.

I felt like it was time to move forward with these schools just with everything going on with the coronavirus and the high school season maybe being delayed.

These were the schools who have been in contact with me the most and the ones I felt the most comfortable with. They’ve been hanging in there with me from the beginning and they’re all in the south and close to home.

Plus, I feel like these eight schools are the ones that best compliment my game.

It does makes it less stressful for me not to have as many schools to deal with, but it’s still not easy. In a way it’s harder when you get your list down and you can see yourself at all of the options.

It’s a big decision to pick a school to spend at least nine months of your life and in that time it could determine whether or not you achieve your ultimate goal.

As of right now, my plan is to commit on my younger sister Danielle’s birthday on January 21.

If I’m not ready at that time, then I’ll just take my hold off and take my time.

I’m still planning to stay in the 2022 class, so I don’t have to rush anything.

I’m looking at everything at this point, everything from who else they’re recruiting at my position and who they already have at my position and things like that.

I don’t feel like I’ll make another cut; I think I’ll make a decision from this list.

I’m super excited to get down to my new school Scotland this year, just being around a new culture and new teammates and coaches. There’s nothing like IMG, but this is an exciting challenge for me.

This is a chance for me to be pushed and be trusted by my teammates and the coaching staff.

I’m excited to show the world everything that I’ve been working on and I’m excited to get to campus.

OK, guys this concludes my second blog!

Check back soon for my next one and thanks for reading.

See you next time.

