Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders Entering Transfer Portal

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders will enter the transfer portal after starting four seasons for the Cowboys.

The starter still has one year of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 waiver. Sanders posted an announcement on his social media on Monday.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I am announcing my decision to enter the transfer portal today, and in the spirit of the ‘Cowboy Culture,’ I wanted everyone to hear it directly from me,” Sanders wrote. “I hope that everyone will respect this massive decision and support me in my next chapter of life.”

In 10 games this season, Sanders completed 212 passes out of 368 attempts for a completion percentage of 57.6. He threw for 2,642 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed on 107 attempts for 391 yards and eight touchdowns.

In his four-year career with the Cowboys, Sanders completed 9,553 yards, 67 touchdowns and 40 interceptions with a 61.1 completion percentage.

Oklahoma State finished 7–5 this season and earned a bid to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Wisconsin on Dec. 27.