Ole Miss Football Battling Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers For Top Tennessee Prospect

Memphis (Tenn.) Southwind four-star offensive lineman Antonio Keefer has narrowed his focus to four programs with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among the top contenders in his process.

Keefer has cruised up the rankings where he checks in as a Top-25 rated offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle - with multiple schools pursuing his services following a strong junior campaign.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Oregon Ducks, among several others, across his prep career.

But contenders are emerging for the prospect that has evaluators salivating at his potential.

"On film, Keefer demonstrates some intriguing physical ability. He fires off the ball well, and when asked to pull, he moves fluidly," Rivals wrote. "When operating in space, he keeps his head on a swivel, always looking for a victim.

"As he continues to develop, Keefer’s technique could improve and allow him to become an impact blocker at the college level, too."

Courtesy of Antonio Keefer via X.

Keefer has worked through an offseason filled with unofficial visits where the Ole Miss Rebels also made sure to turn up the heat with an visit already in the rearview mirror.

Now, the Ole Miss Rebels are among the contenders for the Keefer with Golding and Co. sitting alongside the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Memphis Tigers as the final four schools in contention.

When in Oxford last month, Keefer made sure to utilizie the time as a chance to talk shop with Rebels star signal-caller Trinidad Chambliss - also making his rounds with the coaching staff in the Magnolia State as he feels the love from Ole Miss this offseason.

Ole Miss has emerged as a legit contender, but the LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes are also teams to keep tabs on, according to 247Sports, with the pair of powerhouse programs "in play" this offseason.

Now, all eyes are on the coveted Tennessee prospect with four schools remaining as Ole Miss makes a significant push this offseason.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Earns Unique NFL Comparison Ahead of 2026 Draft

Ole Miss Baseball Skyrockets in Rankings After Series Win Over Kentucky Wildcats

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: