Ole Miss Baseball Skyrockets in Rankings After Series Win Over Kentucky Wildcats

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels are back in the D1Baseball Top-25 Rankings after a strong weekend at Swayze Field following a series victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Rebels (19-6, 3-3 SEC) earned Thursday’s series opener over the then No. 15 ranked Wildcats by a 5-0 score then won Saturday’s back-and-forth finale, 12-9.

Bianco addressed the media on Saturday following the series win with the ability to overcome adversity sticking out across the three-game stretch against the Wildcats.

"We talked about it, yesterday and today, about being tougher offensively. Not anything specific mechanically or even approach-wise as much as just, ‘Can we be the offense we want to be?’ To do that, it’s more of an attitude and a toughness.

"I get it, last night’s game, that’s a shame when it happens when you’re trying to change the attitude a little bit, especially when the other guys are so good. But we were different last night. Even though we got dominated on the mound, I thought we were different.

"That’s one of the reasons we had a shot late. We had runners on second or more in three of the last four innings, even with our big guys at the plate. We just didn’t get the big hit.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

"Today was different. A little different on the mound for both teams, but our guys hung in there. We fall behind, scratch one, then get the grand slam, then take a gut punch when they put up six. But our guys hung in there again.

"Next inning, we score one, then three, then three. Just proud of the way our guys stayed in it."

Now, Ole Miss is back in the rankings after a strong win over Kentucky this past weekend.

The D1 Baseball Top-25 Rankings:

UCLA (21-2) Texas (20-3) Georgia Tech (19-5) Arkansas (18-7) Auburn (19-4) Mississippi State (20-4) Georgia (20-5) Oklahoma (19-5) Virginia (20-5) Florida State (19-4) Southern Mississippi (19-5) Southern California (24-1) North Carolina (20-4) North Carolina State (18-6) Coastal Carolina (16-7) Oregon State (17-5) West Virginia (16-4) Ole Miss (19-6) Kentucky (19-4) Oregon (19-4) Tennessee (17-7) Arizona State (17-6) Notre Dame (14-6) Nebraska (18-6) Texas A&M (18-5)

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