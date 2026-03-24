Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Earns Unique NFL Comparison Ahead of 2026 Draft

Ole Miss wide recevier De'Zhaun Stribling continues navigating 2026 NFL Draft preparation after a strong season for the Rebels last fall.

Stribling, who started all 15 games for the Rebels in 2025, took part in Ole Miss' Pro Day last week where he worked through the shuttle and 3-cone run, as well as position drills on Wednesday.

He ran an official 4.36 40-yard dash, as well as registered a broad jump of 10-feet, 7 inches at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, in Indianapolis, earlier this month.

"I thought today went really well. I was able again to show off my speed, getting in and out of cuts, while staying fast and fluid." Stribling said. "I think my performance in Indianapolis just opened everyone's eyes to my speed.

"Personally, I always knew I was that fast, but it was just about going out there and running a great time so that I could prove it to everyone else."

Now, he's received a unique NFL comaprison from draft guru Todd McShay: New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

Six plays, 101 seconds on Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling — he went on a CFP heater (17-278-1 in 3 gms)! Some shades of Romeo Doubs (Doubs = slightly better routes at Nevada, but same size, similar play style and faster). *save your energy on camera work/production value… pic.twitter.com/B3DK0PVBnx — Todd McShay (@McShay13) March 24, 2026

"Long-striding, vertical-access wideout with steady play and production. Stribling has good size and early acceleration to climb over the top of coverage but lacks short-area quickness to gain separation underneath," Stribling's NFL Draft profile says.

"His downfield ball skills are above average but he struggles to consistently carve out catch space and fight through contested-catch contact for tight-coverage wins. He has legit speed after the catch once he finds open grass.

"He’s also one of the most competitive run blockers in the WR class. Stribling projects as an immediate WR4 who could eventually work his way into a starting role."

Now, as the 2026 NFL Draft inches closer, Stribling remains a name that's generating buzz with clearcut strengths emerging this offseason"

Good initial acceleration into his routes.

Pays attention to break routes off at crisp angles.

Smooth late adjustments to grab advantages downfield.

Able to meet throws with good hand extension.

Builds speed quickly after catch for chunk plays.

Fits into block targets and fights to stick around.

Stribling will be a name to keep tabs on as Top-30 visits occur this offseason along with indivudual workouts across the next few weeks.

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