Where Does Ole Miss Football's Recruiting Class Rank After Lane Kiffin's Departure?

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels signed 17 prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Class on Wednesday with the program solidifying its haul during the Early Signing Period.

After the departure of Lane Kiffin to the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss saw a handful of commits opt to take their talents elsewhere, but Golding and Co. worked magic of their own down the stretch to both maintain and add to the class.

Ole Miss saw a trio of players flip their commitments to the LSU Tigers this week amid Kiffin's departure:

- Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson backed off of his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels and made the move to sign with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday.

- Miami (Fla.) three-star offensive lineman Ryan Miret backed off of his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels where he has since signed with the LSU Tigers.

- Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star wide receiver Corey Barber flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to LSU where he has officially signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.

But Golding and Co. made sure to keep a majority of the 2026 Recruiting Class intact. Who signed with the Rebels and where does the class rank both nationally and in the Southeastern Conference?

2026 OLE MISS FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

Landon Barnes | DE | 6-4 | 240 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Duncanville

Dorian Barney | CB | 6-0 | 170 | FR-HS | Carrollton, Ga./Carrollton

Jayden Curtis | DE | 6-3 | 260 | FR-HS | Perkinston, Miss./St. Martin

Ant Davis | LB | 6-1 | 205 | FR-HS | Stockbridge, Ga./Grayson

Emanuel Faulkner | OL | 6-6 | 290 | FR-HS | New Albany, Miss./New Albany

Ja'Michael Garrett | LB | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Baton Rouge, La./Central

Kervin Johnson Jr. | WR | 6-2 | 200 | FR-HS | Tioga, La/Tioga

Ja'Michael Jones | RB | 5-11| 200 | FR-HS | Montgomery, Ala./Pike Road

Victor Lincoln Jr. | CB | 6-0 | 165 | FR-HS | Lancaster, Texas/Duncanville

Kane Mankins | OL | 6-4 | 245 | FR-HS | Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan

Iverson McCoy | CB | 6-0 | 185 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Nascar McCoy | S | 6-1 | 185 | FR-HS | Atlanta, Ga./Buford

Carmelow Reed | DE | 6-6 | 260 | FR-HS | Chicago, Ill./Morgan Park

Craig Tutt | S | 5-10 | 180 | FR-HS | Christiana, Tenn./Oakland

Braylen Williams | S | 5-11 | 190 | FR-HS | Tupelo, Miss./Tupelo

Rees Wise | QB | 6-0 | 210 | FR-HS | Austin, Texas/Westlake

Damarius Yates | RB | 5-10 | 190 | FR-HS | DeKalb, Miss | Kemper County

The Class Ranking: Rivals' Listing

SEC Class Ranking: No. 10

Overall Class Ranking: No. No. 26

17 total commits

0 five-stars | 6 four-star | 11 three-stars

Top Commit: EDGE Landon Barnes, No. 100 NATL. (No. 14 EDGE)

National Class Ranking: No. 26

"The departure of Lane Kiffin has led to a few Ole Miss commits flipping and signing with LSU. The Rebels did flip three-star WR Kervin Johnson from LSU and also kept three-star defensive lineman Carmelow Reed and many others from flipping to the Tigers," Rivals wrote.

"Pete Golding and the remaining Ole Miss staff are now outside the top 25 of the team rankings, but the remaining group is still impressive considering the timing and circumstances."

