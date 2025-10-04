Ole Miss Football Commit, No. 1 Linebacker in Louisiana Teases Good News for Rebels
Baton Rouge (La.) Central four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in September after going public with a decision.
Garrett, the No. 1 rated linebacker in Louisiana, emerged as one of the most coveted uncommitted prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle after reopening his recruitment over the summer.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder backed off of an Auburn Tigers commitment with the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans, Clemson Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores coming in hot.
But Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels made their presence felt in Garrett's recruitment with the program winning out down the stretch.
“Ole Miss, they do a good job at building relationships and making you feel like a priority,” Garrett told Rivals. “Obviously, they just lost a linebacker in their class. Guy that flipped over seven to eight times, so just knowing that they want loyalty and they have stability.
"Two coaches that coached under Nick Saban, and just knowing that Nick Saban, one of the greatest coaches to coach in college football, wanted them guys a part of the staff. Then they dispersed out to start their own program, which has been very successful.”
Now, he's become an avid recruiter for the program as he looks to assist Ole Miss in adding more talent to the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Rebels are in the midst of a critical fall in the Magnolia State with success both on and off the field.
Along with a 5-0 record to open the season and the No. 4 ranking in America, Ole Miss is also dialed in on the recruiting scene with multiple successful flips.
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker flipped his pledge from the LSU Tigers to the Ole Miss Rebels last month with more positive news also coming on the trail.
Carrollton (Ga.) four-star cornerback Dorian Barney flipped his commitment from the Michigan Wolverines to the Ole Miss Rebels last Sunday after a beneficial visit to Oxford for the LSU matchup.
“The environment was crazy,” Barney told Rivals after the visit this weekend. “My first time going to a Ole Miss game didn’t disappoint me.
"The direction (Kiffin is) leading the team in is great, he’s one of the best coaches in college football. If they keep playing this way I see a Natty in them.”
Now, Ole Miss' linebacker commit has teased more good news on the recruiting scene for the Rebels after Garrett took to social media this week.
Ole Miss currently flaunts a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with multiple Top-300 prospects committed to Kiffin's program.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reacts to Oklahoma Sooners as Annual SEC Rival
Ole Miss Football Commit, Ex-Michigan Wolverines Pledge Shuts Down Recruitment
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.