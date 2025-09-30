Ole Miss Football Flip Target, Arkansas Razorbacks Commit Reopens Recruitment
Theodore (Ala.) four-star linebacker JJ Bush backed off of his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks following the firing of head coach Sam Pittman on Monday, he revealed via social media.
The No. 1 rated linebacker in Alabama committed to the Razorbacks over the likes of the LSU Tigers, Cincinnati Bearcats and Missouri Tigers down the stretch of his process.
“It was the way they recruited me,” Bush told Rivals about what led him to commit to Arkansas. “They were genuine, consistent and real. The coaches made me feel like a true priority, and they showed a full plan for me on and off the field. That stood out.
“This was one of the hardest choices I’ve ever had to make. I’ve got love for LSU, and I respect everyone over there, but in the end, I had to do what was best for me and my future — and that’s Arkansas.”
But with the recent news of Pittman and Arkansas parting ways, Bush is back on the market with multiple programs set to turn up the heat for his services.
“They kept it 100% real with me from the beginning,” Bush told Rivals of his Arkansas pledge. “We built a relationship that’s way deeper than football.
“Coach Pittman is a real one too. He’s honest, down-to-earth and truly cares about his players. He’s the kind of head coach you want to play for and go to war for.”
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels were the second Southeastern Conference program to extend an offer to Bush in 2024 as his rise continued on the prep scene.
The program out in Oxford has a pair of linebackers currently committed in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star Anthony Davis and Baton Rouge (La.) Central High four-star pledged.
Could the Rebels intensify their pursuit for Bush to be the third linebacker in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle?
There has been recent buzz that the LSU Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs have been linked to Bush - with the Alabama native even taking an unofficial visit to LSU for the program's Sept. 13 matchup against Florida.
But sources have indicated to Ole Miss Rebels On SI that the likelihood that Bush lands in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class is slim.
Now, with the coveted linebacker on the market, could Ole Miss turn up the heat? Time will tell.
Kiffin and Co. currently hold a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with multiple impactful pieces set to sign with the program in December.
