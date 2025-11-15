Ole Miss Football Hosting Pair of Florida Gators Commits for Saturday's SEC Battle
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are navigating a massive recruiting weekend in Oxford with the program hosting multiple flip targets to campus.
No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will square off against the Florida Gators in Week 12 with Kiffin and the Rebels coaching staff utilizing the primetime showdown to their advantage.
"I think our guys are really excited about this matchup," Kiffin said this week on the SEC Teleconference. "They’ve put themselves in position to play for a lot, so we’ve got to get to 1-0 and then we have a bye.
"It’s kind of like a one-game season here — put everything into it, no matter what it takes, and get to 1-0. Rest up and worry about the games after that."
Ole Miss is bringing in a pair of Florida Gators commits for the matchup with the Rebels eyeing a flip as the Early Signing Period inches closer in December.
The Florida Gators Commits:
No. 1: Kaiden Hall - Safety
Milton (Fla.) four-star safety Kaiden Hall will be in Oxford this weekend for an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Hall, a Top-25 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, verbally committed to the Florida Gators in June following a rigorous recruiting process, but has kept his options open since the firing of Billy Napier.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has emerged as a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with the Sunshine State native earning offers from the likes of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, and LSU, among others.
But ultimately the hometown Florida Gators program earned the verbal commitment over the summer where they will try to hold on down the stretch.
“On the visit, I told them I wanted to be part of the Florida program,” Hall told Rivals. “I was ready. The feeling I had after meeting with Coach Sunseri and Coach Roberts had me ready to commit.”
“We talked about how I fit into the program and how I am a priority,” he added. “I have been that for them from the time they offered me going into my sophomore season.
"I love how Coach Napier never changed up. He’s always the same and never changes for anything. He is a great person to be around, and everyone in the building respects him. It speaks volumes for who he is and his character.”
Now, with Napier out of the picture, multiple SEC programs are turning up the heat with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix.
No. 2: Carsyn Baker - Running Back
Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star running back Carsyn Baker has emerged as a priority target for the Ole Miss Rebels as the Early Signing Period in December inches closer.
Baker, a Top-10 running back in America, revealed a commitment to the Florida Gators in June, but a coaching change in Gainesville has the coveted prospect evaluating all options ahead of next month.
The 6-foot-1, 197-pound Peach State native has the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Kentucky Wildcats, North Carolina Tar Heels, and South Carolina Gamecocks in heavy pursuit of his services.
Baker recently took a visit to check-in with the Wildcats and has visits on deck to see the Ole Miss Rebels this fall, according to Rivals.
The coveted running back ran for 1,260 yards and 13 touchdowns for a 13-2 team which finished runner-up in Georgia 5A last year on his way to a stellar junior campaign.
“Baker is a great size-to-speed combination. A guy who can run. Came along impressively late in his junior year as his team was making a run to the state championship game," Rivals wrote of Baker's game.
"I think he’s a guy who can hit a home run and is best when he has a runway and can have space to operate as he gets to the second level, where he can pull away.
