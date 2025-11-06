Ole Miss Football, Ohio State, Oklahoma Emerging as Contenders for Prized Prospect
Madison (Miss.) three-star running back Mikel Stephen has narrowed his focus to five programs as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment this fall.
Stephen, a Top-50 running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Florida State Seminoles, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, across his prep career.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder has Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix with the program emerging as a serious threat in his process after entering the race this year.
Stephen was in Oxford this past spring where he once again received face-time with Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff with the Rebels swinging for the fences in this one.
But other heavy-hitters are in the race with Stephen eyeing more fall visits as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.
The Arkansas Razorbacks and Oklahoma Sooners are looking to get Stephen in town this fall for an unofficial visit along with Ole Miss pushing to get him up to Oxford for a game day check in.
This week, Stephen revealed his five finalists: Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, and Florida Gators.
Stephen announced his five finalists in a recent interview with 247Sports where the Rebels remain contenders in his process.
Kiffin and Co. are making their presence felt in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Stephen emerging as a critical target, but the Rebels are also beginning to turn up the heat on multiple members of next year's cycle.
The Top WR Target: Easton Royal
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is in the midst of a busy stretch in his recruitment with multiple unofficial visits in the rearview mirror this fall.
Royal, the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, continues his rise as the top pass-catcher with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Washington Huskies, among several others.
Now, Royal is putting America on notice once again in 2025 with the No. 1 rated wide receiver continuing a meteoric rise in the Bayou State.
For Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program got in early on the action for Royal while emerging as a school to watch.
Royal has visited Oxford (Miss.) multiple times across his time on the recruiting scene with the staff beginning to develop a strong relationship.
Along with the Ole Miss Rebels pushing the right buttons, it's the hometown LSU Tigers that have become a threat in the "Royal Sweepstakes" after hosting the Louisiana native on multiple unofficial visits this fall.
