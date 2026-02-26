Ole Miss Football 'In The Mix' to Flip Nation's No. 1 WR Committed to Texas Longhorns

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal revealed a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns last November, but it hasn't stopped Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels from turning up the heat.

Royal, the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, continues his rise as the top pass-catcher with schools from coast-to-coast pushing to flip the SEC pledge following a stellar junior campaign in 2025.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Florida Gators, among several others.

But it's the Texas Longhorns that hold the pledge for the No. 1 wide receiver in America after going public with a decision on Nov. 29.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Fast forward to Royal's junior season in 2025 and it was much of the same - finishing the year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns where his track speed was on full display.

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram.

Now, after back-to-back dominant seasons in the Bayou State, Royal is preparing for a pivotal offseason with multiple official visits on the docket.

The LSU Tigers will receive an official visit, sources tell Ole Miss Rebels On SI, along with the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers after Josh Heupel's program was added to the docket this month.

“Tennessee has made not only me, but my family feel like a priority, too,” said Royal to On3 of his interest in the Volunteers. “Like Texas, they have an offense that fits my play style.”

“The Buckeyes could be one to watch. Florida was one of his early favorites less than a year ago, but Tennessee may be Texas’ top competition,” Rivals wrote . “The offense and Kelsey Pope have the Vols in play.”

But where do the Ole Miss Rebels come into play with official visits already on the docket to see the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and now the Tennessee Volunteers this offseason?

Sources have indicated to Ole Miss Rebels On SI that Golding and Co. are in line to receive an official visit of their own this offseason amid a major stretch for the No. 1 wide receiver in America.

Now, as a critical offseason continues for the Texas Longhorns commit, multiple SEC schools are battling to flip the top-ranked pass-catcher - including Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns Among Top Schools for Elite WR

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: