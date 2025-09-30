Ole Miss Football Predicted to Beat Oregon Ducks, Penn State for Top-10 Quarterback
Cheshire (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher made his return trip to Oxford this past weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Top-10 signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle hopped on a flight and made his way down to the Magnolia State for a multi-day stay where he was on-hand for Ole Miss' top-five win over LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Heading into the weekend visit, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process with Kiffin and Co. pushing the right buttons in his recruitment.
As it currently stands, Croucher is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions with the trio of elite programs piquing his interest after summer trips on campus.
Now, it's the Ole Miss program that is beginning to make noise in Croucher's process after a productive trip back to Oxford.
After a weekend stay in the Magnolia State where Croucher remained in town through Sunday, a source told Ole Miss Rebels On SI, the program is picking up steam.
Fast forward to Tuesday morning and the Ole Miss Rebels are now viewed as the favorites with Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logging a prediction in favor of Kiffin's program to win out in the Croucher sweepstakes.
Kiffin's mastermind on offense has piqued the interest of multiple priority targets, including Croucher, with Ole Miss beginning to separate from the pack here.
The message is clear for Croucher. He's the top quarterback on the Ole Miss Rebels' 2027 Big Board with the program circling him as a must-get in next year's class.
For priority prospects, the direction of the Ole Miss program is what has them intrigued with what's to come under Kiffin with a collective buy-in from top to bottom.
Now, after a successful weekend in Oxford, the Rebels are beginning to reap the benefits with the program heating up on the recruiting scene.
As it stands, Croucher has game day visits still on the docket this fall, but Ole Miss remains a serious threat in his process with a prediction now being logged.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reacts to Oklahoma Sooners as Annual SEC Rival
No. 1 Running Back in America Set to Visit Ole Miss Football for LSU Tigers Matchup
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.