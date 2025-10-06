Ole Miss Football Receives Prediction to Flip Elite Oklahoma State Cowboys Commit
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue picking up momentum on the recruiting trail this fall with the program clicking on all cylinders.
No. 4 Ole Miss is off to the races this season with a 5-0 record, along with three consecutive SEC victories, with the program putting America on notice.
Now, with Kiffin and Co. emerging as College Football Playoff contenders, Ole Miss targets on the recruiting scene are beginning to keep the program on their radar.
Cherry Valley (Ark.) Cross Country four-star defensive lineman Danny Beale is a name to know in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as a target that is beginning to take a closer look at the Rebels this fall.
The No. 1 overall prospect in Arkansas revealed a verbal commitment to the Oklahoma State Cowboys over the summer, but with the recent news of Mike Gundy being let go, Beale has begun evaluating his options.
He released a Top 8 back in November of 2024 with the Oklahoma Sooners, Georgia Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Mississippi State Bulldogs and USC Trojans, making the cut.
Now, Kiffin and the Rebels are back in play for the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder out of Arkansas.
The Ole Miss program has kept a foot on the gas for Beale despite a commitment to Oklahoma State with their constant recruiting efforts being felt in this one.
247Sports' David Johnson has revealed a prediction in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels to successfully flip the current Oklahoma State Cowboys commitment.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Versatile small-school beast who impacts games in a variety of ways. North of 300 pounds with a corresponding frame. Could play either way in college, but projects to the interior defensive line.
"Displays impressive functional athleticism that shows in movement ability and pursuit range on defense, as well as flashes of offensive playmaking; one example of the latter being a 20-yard jump-ball TD catch between a pair of defenders in Fall 2024. Displays redirecting twitch and heavy hands, which are more consistent in offensive context.
"Encouraging short-area quickness and body control relative to size. Quite raw technically. Ideally will expand move set as a rusher, though ultimate role could be an interior space eater. Plays basketball and has gotten limited shot put and discus reps to boost athletic profile.
"Will need time to develop physically and technically, but possesses valuable traits that point to a high-major D-line piece who checks boxes in traits, multi-phase, multi-sport, and functional athleticism categories to suggest significant long-term potential."
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reacts to Oklahoma Sooners as Annual SEC Rival
Ole Miss Football Commit, Ex-Michigan Wolverines Pledge Shuts Down Recruitment
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.