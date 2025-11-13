Ole Miss Football Set to Host Florida Gators Commit, Key Flip Target in Week 12
Milton (Fla.) four-star safety Kaiden Hall will make his way to Oxford this weekend for an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, according to Rivals.
Hall, a Top-25 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, verbally committed to the Florida Gators in June following a rigorous recruiting process, but has kept his options open since the firing of Billy Napier.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has emerged as a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with the Sunshine State native earning offers from the likes of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, and LSU, among others.
But ultimately the hometown Florida Gators program earned the verbal commitment over the summer where they will try to hold on down the stretch.
“On the visit, I told them I wanted to be part of the Florida program,” Hall told Rivals. “I was ready. The feeling I had after meeting with Coach Sunseri and Coach Roberts had me ready to commit.”
“We talked about how I fit into the program and how I am a priority,” he added. “I have been that for them from the time they offered me going into my sophomore season.
"I love how Coach Napier never changed up. He’s always the same and never changes for anything. He is a great person to be around, and everyone in the building respects him. It speaks volumes for who he is and his character.”
Now, with Napier out of the picture, multiple SEC programs are turning up the heat with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix.
Hall will take a multi-day stay to Oxford this weekend as the Rebels gear up for a matchup against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Hall isn't the only Florida pledge the Rebels are pursuing as the Early Signing Period in December inches closer.
Flip Target: Key Running Back Pledge to Watch
Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star running back Carsyn Baker has emerged as a priority target for the Ole Miss Rebels as the Early Signing Period in December nears.
Baker, a Top-10 running back in America, revealed a commitment to the Florida Gators in June, but a coaching change in Gainesville has the coveted prospect evaluating all options ahead of next month.
The 6-foot-1, 197-pound Peach State native has the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Kentucky Wildcats, North Carolina Tar Heels, and South Carolina Gamecocks in heavy pursuit of his services.
Baker recently took a visit to check-in with the Wildcats and has visits on deck to see the Ole Miss Rebels this fall, according to Rivals.
