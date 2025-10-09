Ole Miss Football Set to Host Oregon Ducks and Colorado Buffaloes Target for a Visit
Madison (Miss.) Madison-Ridgeland Academy three-star offensive lineman Caleb Unger will be back in Oxford on Saturday for the Ole Miss Rebels' Week 7 matchup against Washington State.
Unger, a fast-rising interior offensive lineman with a slew of Power Four offers, has become a key target for Lane Kiffin and Co. where he will once again make his way to town.
The 6-foot-1, 305-pound Magnolia State native has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Oregon Ducks, and Colorado Buffaloes, among several others, as his rise continues.
According to 247Sports, Unger is a "quick, powerful and diligent offensive lineman that’s worth a look at center. Might not meet the ideal height and length standards, but plays with a low pad level and will constantly find leverage.
"Can beat defenders to the spot laterally or climb to connect in space. Sustain blocks with excellent hand position and footwork. Rather sound in pass protection with his technique and aggression, but can give way to larger assignments.
"Projects at this stage as a potential multi-year starter on the interior at the Power Four level."
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels will have Unger inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for the program's showdown against Washington State.
Unger will be accompanied by a myriad of Ole Miss targets with the program piecing together a strong visitors list for Saturday.
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale cornerback Dre Otey will be in Oxford this weekend for an unofficial visit with Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Otey, a fast-rising defensive back recruit with multiple Power Four offers, has the Rebels firmly in the race as the program makes its presence felt.
The 6-foot-1, 160-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Purdue Boilermakers, among several others.
Now, he's beginning to feel the Ole Miss coaching staff turn up the heat as his recruitment process takes off this fall.
Otey has taken visits to check-in with the Purdue Boilermakers and Maryland Terrapins this fall with the pair of programs intensifying their pursuits.
Now, it's Kiffin and the Rebels that are beginning to make their presence felt with a visit locked in for this Saturday for the program's clash against the Washington State Cougars.
