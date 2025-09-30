Ole Miss Football Trending to Flip Coveted Georgia Native, LSU Tigers Commit
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds remains one of the top targets on the Ole Miss Rebels' board in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle despite a summer commitment to the LSU Tigers.
The Top-15 defensive lineman in America has become a highly-touted prospect on the recruiting scene with powerhouse programs across the nation battling for his services.
But it's the LSU Tigers that currently hold the commitment for the 6-foot-1, 270-pounder out of the Peach State.
“With LSU it’s been my dream school growing up my whole life,” Geralds told Rivals. “I loved LSU since I was a little kid. It’s my hometown.
"I have family there. I just want to come back home and turn up Baton Rouge and the 225 and I want to be part of that.
“I’ve been wanting to be part of that since I was a little kid. To be part of it now is a blessing and dream come true.”
But Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels haven't stopped recruiting Geralds despite a pledge to Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers.
As the Early Signing Period in December nears, the Rebels' coaching staff is keeping tabs on the elite defensive lineman with Geralds becoming a critical flip target, but it'll be a challenge.
“LSU that’s like family over there with Coach Frank,” Geralds told Rivals. “He recruited my dad to college. I was born in Baton Rouge. That was my dream school growing up. Then Coach Kyle being the same type of body type of me as a defensive tackle, him coaching me up would be amazing.
"He had a successful (13-year) career in the NFL. That would be great getting coached by someone that experienced and the same play-style as me.”
Now, after the Ole Miss Rebels' recent win, the program is picking up steam on the recruiting scene with Kiffin and Co. chipping away at flip targets.
On Monday, Kiffin and the Rebels received a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports' David Johnson for Ole Miss to flip Geralds away from LSU.
No. 4 Ole Miss continues generating significant buzz across America with the program cruising both on and off the field as the 2025 season rolls on.
