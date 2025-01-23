Ole Miss Lands 2026 Commitment in WR Jameson Powell
Ole Miss is adding another playmaker to its 2026 recruiting class.
Three-star wide receiver Jameson Powell announced his commitment to the Rebels late Wednesday afternoon. The Folsom (Calif.) was expected to be one of the more sought-after options on the west coast from schools in the Big 12 and Big Ten.
A rising star in 2023, Powell hauled 86 catches for 1,231 yards and 14 touchdowns during his sophomore season to put himself on the map.
As a junior, the 5-foot-11 pass-catcher finished with 65 receptions for 1,020 yards and 17 touchdowns. He's teammates with Ryder Lyons, the top quarterback in the state of California and a Rebels' prime target for next year's class.
Powell joins three-star wide receiver Zion Legree in Kiffin’s 2026 recruiting class. The duo should join forces with 2025 recruit and five-star receiver Caleb Cunningham, who is expected to have an expanded role in Oxford for the impending season.
Powell chose Ole Miss over programs like Arizona, Oregon, Arkansas, Washington, Oregon State, Minnesota, Cal, Boston College and Colorado State, among several others.
Powell told On3 earlier this week that he goal was to play in the SEC because of the competition level.
“I have wanted to play in the SEC my whole life,” Powell said. “I watched college football since I was a kid and I have always wanted to go play against the best. This is why I travel the country to different camps and events – to compete against the best.
“I want to go against the best, go against guys who will be first-round draft picks, and that is why I chose to play in the SEC with Ole Miss. To be the best, you have to play against them and compete with them. I will get that in the SEC.”
When asked about Lane Kiffin's offense, Powell said he can find a way he'll fit in with time and practice.
"We watched film and I saw them run crazy plays, receivers run great routes, and I want to be a part of that. Coach Kiffin and what he does played a lot into my decision," he said.