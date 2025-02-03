Ole Miss Projected to Land Former LSU Commit JaReylan McCoy
The Ole Miss Rebels got some good news on Monday morning as four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy decommited from LSU after the Rebels' Junior Day for the 2026 class over the weekend.
McCoy, a Tupelo (Miss.) High School product, committed to the Tigers early in January but has made multiple visits to Oxford, according to On3. He is a big want for Pete Golding and Randall Joyner as they are tasked with revamping the defensive line, and McCoy would be a huge first piece to that room in the 2026 class.
After his decommitment from LSU on Monday, McCoy was projected to be grabbed by Ole Miss, according to an RPM pick from On3's Chad Simmons. You can view that announcement below.
While only logged with a 60 percent confidence level, this prediction is definitely worth watching to see if McCoy will pledge to his in-state school after his recent visit.
McCoy was part of an elite Tupelo squad that went 14-0 in 2024, winning a tough Region 2 and going on to win the Class 7A state title as one of the best teams in Mississippi.
JaReylan McCoy would be a big get for the Rebels as he's just outside the top 100 and a top 10 player in Mississippi, according to On3.