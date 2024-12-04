Ole Miss Rebels Football Early Signing Day Tracker: Lane Kiffin's 2025 Class
Wednesday marks the beginning of the Early Signing Period for college football's 2025 recruiting cycle, and the Ole Miss Rebels are expected to make moves as they put the finishing touches on their class.
Entering Wednesday, Ole Miss has 21 commits in its 2025 class, but it has also been pursuing some non-commits in the final hours, including in-state quarterback Deuce Knight. According to On3, the Rebels hold the No. 16 class in the country and No. 10 in the SEC, based on its current commitment list.
This piece will serve as a tracker for what prospects sign with the Rebels during the Early Signing Period. Below, you will find a list of Ole Miss' current commits in this class as well as a section for any flips that may happen here on the first National Signing Day.
This story will be updated with each recruit's status as they sign their letter of intent.
CURRENT OLE MISS COMMITMENTS
Five-star WR Caleb Cunningham (Ackerman, Miss.)
Four-star IOL Devin Harper (Shreveport, La.)
Four-star RB Shekai Mills-Knight (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Four-star CB Maison Dunn (Tupelo, Miss.)
Four-star SAF Ladarian Clardy (Pensacola, Fla.)
Four-star DL Andrew Maddox (Hattiesburg, Miss.)
Four-star EDGE Tylon Lee (Milton, Fla.)
Four-star LB Jarcoby Hopson (Horn Lake, Miss.)
Four-star SAF Keon Young (Auburndale, Fla.)
Four-star SAF Cortez Thomas (Lexington, Miss.)
Three-star WR Dillon Alfred (Gautier, Miss.)
Three-star WR Samari Reed (Coconut Creek, Fla.)
Three-star CB Dante Core (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.)
Three-star EDGE Corey Adams (New Orleans, La.)
Three-star EDGE Talib Graham (Daphne, Ala.)
Three-star EDGE Corey Amos (Opelousas, La.)
Three-star OT Taren Hedrick (Columbia, Mo.)
Three-star SAF Major Preston (Hopewell, Va.)
Three-star TE Hayden Bradley (Buford, Ga.)
Three-star OT Kenneth Boston (Monroe, La.)
Three-star LB Bryson Walters (Fulton, Miss.)
OLE MISS EARLY SIGNING DAY FLIPS